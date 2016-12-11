Allen West Facebook Post Claims Trump Chose Defense Pick To "Exterminate" Muslims

The post has since been taken down.

A post on the official Facebook page of Allen West — a former Republican congressman, Army lieutenant colonel, and conservative political pundit — stated that President-elect Donald Trump chose Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis to serve as defense secretary in order to "exterminate Muslims."

The meme-style post on West's page, which has over 2.5 million followers, included a picture of Mattis with the words "FIRED BY OBAMA TO PLEASE THE MUSLIMS. HIRED BY TRUMP TO EXTERMINATE THEM."

Mattis, who was announced earlier this month as Trump's nominee to head the Pentagon, retired from the US Central Command in 2013. He was not fired.

The post, which was uploaded Saturday, was shared by at least 10,000 people before being taken down.



West visited Trump Tower in New York City on Dec. 5 and reportedly met with members of Trump's transition team, including Vice President-elect Mike Pence and former US Army General Michael Flynn, Trump's pick for national security adviser.

West told reporters that national security issues were discussed at the meeting.