Alleged Face-Biting Killer To Cops: "I Ate Something Bad...Humans"

When a deputy asked Austin Harrouff what he ate, the 19-year-old reportedly said "humans," and spit out a piece of flesh, according to recently obtained court documents.

Austin Harrouff, a sophomore at Florida State University, made national headlines after officers reported finding him biting off part of a man's face in the driveway of a home in Tequesta, Florida.

When a deputy at the St. Mary's Medical Center followed up with Harrouff after he spit out the flesh, asking him what he ate, Harrouff replied, "Humans," according to the Martin County documents.

Harrouff has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and burglary.



Video released by the Marin County Sheriff's Department in August shows Harrouff walking out of a sports bar and restaurant just before the stabbing attack of John Stevens III, 59, and his wife, Michelle Mishcon, 53.

