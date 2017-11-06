That failure seems to have allowed Devin Patrick Kelley to buy the weapons he used in the massacre. The Air Force has launched a review of its procedures.

The Air Force on Monday said it failed to alert federal authorities to Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley’s 2012 domestic violence conviction, which could have prevented him from purchasing the firearm he used to massacre 26 people on Sunday night.

"Kelley was convicted by a general court martial on two charges of domestic assault against his wife and step-son under Article 128 of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice," the Air Force said in a statement. "Initial information indicates that Kelley's domestic violence offense was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database by the Holloman Air Force Base Office of Special Investigation."

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) database is an FBI-run government agency responsible for “saving lives and protecting people from harm—by not letting guns fall into the wrong hands,” according to the agency.

The revelation was a moment of clarity amid conflicting information concerning how, and if, Kelley was legally allowed to purchase firearms. Police said they found a Ruger AR-556 rifle near him and he had a Glock 9 millimeter and a Ruger .22 in his car.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, the Defense Department Inspector General, and other top military officials will "conduct a complete review of the Kelley case and relevant policies and procedures," the statement said. "The Service will also conduct a comprehensive review of Air Force databases to ensure records in other cases have been reported correctly."

Kelley served in the Air Force from 2010 to 2014. He was convicted by Military Judge J. Wesley Moore at a court-martial at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, and was sentenced to a bad-conduct discharge a year of confinement in a military prison, and was reduced to the lowest rank in the Air Force, according to Ann Stefanek, a Air Force spokeswoman.

Retired Col. Don Christensen, who was chief prosecutor of the Air Force when Kelley was court-martialed, told NPR that Kelley was convicted of domestic assault and pleaded to “intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm” on his wife and child.

Christensen added that the domestic assault conviction, in which Kelley also fractured his baby step-son’s skull, should have banned Kelley from purchasing a firearm. Federal law also states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to sell or otherwise dispose of any firearm or ammunition to any person knowing” that the individual “has been convicted in any court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.”

But Kelley was able to buy firearms after the 2012 conviction and his failed 2013 appeal.

Fred Milanowski, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said two of the guns were bought in Colorado, and two others in Texas, referring to the weapons found at the scene. One gun was purchased in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, the ATF added.

A national sporting goods outlet that sells firearms and operates in 16 states told BuzzFeed News that the Sutherland Springs church shooter was approved by the NICS to buy two firearms in the last two years. One of those was the Ruger AR-556 rifle purchased in April 2016, a law enforcement official told CNN.

“Based on information we received from law enforcement, we confirmed that the suspect purchased two firearms from two San Antonio locations, one in 2016 and one in 2017,” a spokesperson for Academy Sports + Outdoors wrote to BuzzFeed News. “We also confirmed that both sales were approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate further.”



Kelley served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force base from 2010 until his discharge in 2014. He attended basic training at a base in Lackland, Texas and for technical training at a base in Goodfellow, Texas.

