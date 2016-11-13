A Spanish-Language Church Sign Was Defaced With Racist Pro-Trump Graffiti

The words "TRUMP NATION" and "WHITES ONLY" were written on the sign.

A Spanish-language sign at an Episcopal church in Silver Spring, Maryland — a heavily Latino neighborhood just outside Washington D.C. — was vandalized on Saturday night with the words "TRUMP NATION" and "WHITES ONLY."

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington wrote on Facebook she is "heartsick" at the vandalism at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour.

Bishop Buddee added that she "can only imagine how the people of Our Saviour, one of the most culturally diverse parishes in the diocese, feel."