A Muslim-American Teen Responded To A Hateful Protest In The Best Way

One Muslim-American teen responded to the hateful tirade the only way he could — with dance.

But early Saturday, three men came to protest the event, with signs that read, “Islam is a religion of blood and murder.”

One man, ranting for minutes, could be heard shouting, “You call yourself a religion of peace? You guys are walking time bombs.”

“Let’s keep the peace. Let’s show them what we are,” he said.

Dalati walked away, only to return to some music. And that’s when the dancing began.

Dalati told BuzzFeed News he saw the sound guy putting on the music and he thought, "this was the perfect opportunity to drown out the protesters." He turned the music up and walked back with a couple dance moves.

“Hold my walkie,” Dalati said before really letting loose on the makeshift dance floor counter-protest.

"The whole reason why the dance thing started is because we’re not here to be political. We’re here to celebrate a festival. It’s about love. It’s about peace. And why would anyone want to ruin that?" said Dalati.