Here's What Kanye Had To Say About Jay Z Loaning Him $20 Million

Here's What Kanye Had To Say About Jay Z Loaning Him $20 Million

"I understand they was going through some things. But if it’s family, you’re not gonna miss a wedding," Kanye said.

By Sylvia Obell

Sylvia Obell

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 1, 2018, at 6:34 p.m. ET

A nearly two-hour interview between Charlamagne tha God and Kanye West was released on the artist's YouTube page Tuesday, and to say it was a lot would be an understatement.

The Breakfast Club host got West to talk about many hot topics, including presidents Obama and Trump, his mental breakdown, Twitter rants, and more.

One of the most notable moments from the conversation was when Kanye commented on the state of his relationship with Jay-Z.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The two had a public falling out when Kanye accused Jay-Z of avoiding his calls in a rant during his Saint Pablo Tour's Sacramento stop. Kanye also accused Beyoncé of refusing to perform at the VMAs unless she won Video of the Year — a category his "Fade" video was also nominated in.

Jay-Z said Kanye bringing his family into it was taking things too far. He even went so far as to rap about it on his 4:44 album, claiming that he gave Kanye $20 million and, in return, Kanye betrayed him on stage.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

On the album's opening track "Kill Jay Z" the artist says: “I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this 'fuck everybody' attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t kumba-ye / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’? / 'Fuck wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

However, in Tuesday's interview, Kanye's recollection of the transaction was a little different. The artist said the money came through a tour deal with Live Nation.

Kanye West / Via youtube.com

“That concept that he gave me the money, that’s what frustrated me because, actually, the money he got from Live Nation. It was a touring deal. That made me feel like I owed more than the money itself," Kanye said. He later added that Jay-Z did have to cosign the $20 million deal for him to get it.

When asked if he had gone too far by talking about Jay-Z's family on stage, Kanye broke it down like this:

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

"If we’re brothers and family, then that’s my family too. ... If we’re just business associates, then yes, it was too far."

The question of whether or not the Carters are truly his family seems to be a real focal point for Kanye. It also came up when he shared that he was hurt by them missing his wedding to Kim Kardashian West. (Beyhive SN: He notes that they were going through something at the time, which could be a clue as to when the events that led to Lemonade and 4:44 took place.)

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

"I understand they was going through some things. But if it’s family, you’re not gonna miss a wedding," Kanye said. When asked if he's ever asked Jay directly why they didn't come, or if it had anything to do with rumors that Beyoncé doesn't like the Kardashians, Kanye basically said he doesn't know, because he never asked.

If you recall, Beyoncé did post congratulations to Kanye and Kim on her Instagram the day of the wedding — something she's only ever done for the likes of Solange, Kelly Rowland, and Serena Williams, aka her inner circle.

But to Kanye's point, she also attended those weddings. On the other hand, none of those weddings were taped for the Kardashians' E! reality show, another rumored reason the notoriously private couple did not attend.

As for where Jay-Z and Kanye stand now, the little brother of the duo says they've been communicating positively via text message (guess he's been wise enough NOT to screenshot and tweet those) but have not yet met up in person.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

"I haven't seen him, but I can feel him," Kanye said. He went on to say that sometimes when people are building their own empires, they need to do that separately. In comparison, when they were working on Watch the Throne, he was around more because he was doing it "in service to my idol, Jay."

Jay-Z has maintained in recent interviews that no matter what transpires between Kanye and him, they will always be brothers and will work it out on their own timetable.

giphy.com

Only time will tell if Kanye does anything to mess that up as he continues this controversial "press tour" ahead of his new album.

