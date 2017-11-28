OMG The Grammy Nominations Finally Have Good Black Representation

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

The nominees for AOTY are Jay-Z for 4:44, Lamar for DAMN, Childish Gambino for Awaken, My Love!, Bruno Mars for 24K Magic, and Lorde for Melodrama.

A black artist hasn't won a Grammy for AOTY in 10 years. The last person to do so was jazz pianist Herbie Hancock for his tribute album to Joni Mitchell. Having two hip-hop albums nominated for the prestigious category is also a big deal.

While the obvious Grammy prediction would be Bruno Mars, it would be a shame not to see a rap album win the award. It's been 14 years since Outkast took home the award for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Lamar has been nominated twice before and lost both times and Jay-Z, whose two-decade career has produced 14 number-one albums, has also never won the award.