BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

OMG The Grammy Nominations Finally Have Good Black Representation

Arts & Entertainment

OMG The Grammy Nominations Finally Have Good Black Representation

It only took 60 years!

By Sylvia Obell

Headshot of Sylvia Obell

Sylvia Obell

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 28, 2017, at 1:07 p.m. ET

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards nominees were announced Tuesday and the top all-around categories (finally) have good black representation.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Rappers Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar lead the Grammys with eight and seven nominations, respectively.

The night's biggest category, Album of the Year, not only has majority black nominees, but also has no white male nominees for the first time in 19 years.

The nominees for AOTY are Jay-Z for 4:44, Lamar for DAMN, Childish Gambino for Awaken, My Love!, Bruno Mars for 24K Magic, and Lorde for Melodrama. A black artist hasn&#x27;t won a Grammy for AOTY in 10 years. The last person to do so was jazz pianist Herbie Hancock for his tribute album to Joni Mitchell. Having two hip-hop albums nominated for the prestigious category is also a big deal.While the obvious Grammy prediction would be Bruno Mars, it would be a shame not to see a rap album win the award. It&#x27;s been 14 years since Outkast took home the award for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Lamar has been nominated twice before and lost both times and Jay-Z, whose two-decade career has produced 14 number-one albums, has also never won the award.
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

The nominees for AOTY are Jay-Z for 4:44, Lamar for DAMN, Childish Gambino for Awaken, My Love!, Bruno Mars for 24K Magic, and Lorde for Melodrama.

A black artist hasn't won a Grammy for AOTY in 10 years. The last person to do so was jazz pianist Herbie Hancock for his tribute album to Joni Mitchell. Having two hip-hop albums nominated for the prestigious category is also a big deal.

While the obvious Grammy prediction would be Bruno Mars, it would be a shame not to see a rap album win the award. It's been 14 years since Outkast took home the award for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Lamar has been nominated twice before and lost both times and Jay-Z, whose two-decade career has produced 14 number-one albums, has also never won the award.

This is also the first year the Record of the Year category is only people of color (with the exception of Justin Bieber, who is featured on Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's "Despacito").

Other songs nominated this year include: &quot;The Story Of O.J.&quot; by Jay-Z, “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar, “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, and &quot;Redbone&quot; by Childish Gambino. Bruno Mars is one of two men of color who has taken the award home in the past decade, the other is Pharrell. If Mars wins again, he&#x27;ll join the small list of artists who have received the award twice.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Other songs nominated this year include: "The Story Of O.J." by Jay-Z, “HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar, “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, and "Redbone" by Childish Gambino. Bruno Mars is one of two men of color who has taken the award home in the past decade, the other is Pharrell. If Mars wins again, he'll join the small list of artists who have received the award twice.

The Best New Artist category is also majority black this year with SZA, Khalid, and Lil Uzi Vert all gaining nominations. SZA is also this year's most Grammy-nominated woman.

Other Best New Artist nominees include Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels, making it the second top category not to include any white male nominees in a very long time.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Other Best New Artist nominees include Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels, making it the second top category not to include any white male nominees in a very long time.

All of this being said, nominations having black representation are one thing, but the real test will come when the Grammy winners are announced Jan. 28 live on CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT