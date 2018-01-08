BuzzFeed News

Sterling K. Brown Just Made Golden Globes History

Sterling K. Brown Just Made Golden Globes History

And they even let him finish his speech this time.

By Sylvia Obell

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 8:50 p.m. ET

Sterling K. Brown just became the first male black actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The actor won for his performance on NBC's hit drama This Is Us.

In his speech, Brown noted what he appreciates most about his role on This Is Us: "I'm being seen for who I am and appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or anyone who looks like me."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Brown has been on a winning streak for This Is Us: The actor also took home an Emmy and an NAACP Image Award for his role as Randall Pearson.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And Brown's sterling (not sorry) résumé keeps expanding. He has multiple upcoming projects, including his role in the highly anticipated Black Panther film.

And I mean honestly, can you think of anyone more deserving? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

And I mean honestly, can you think of anyone more deserving?

Watch Brown's full acceptance speech below.

This Is Us @NBCThisisUs

We could relive this moment over and over. #ThisIsUs #GoldenGlobes

"Oprah" is how all speeches should begin.

