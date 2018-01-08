Sterling K. Brown Just Made Golden Globes History
And they even let him finish his speech this time.
Sterling K. Brown just became the first male black actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama.
In his speech, Brown noted what he appreciates most about his role on This Is Us: "I'm being seen for who I am and appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or anyone who looks like me."
Brown has been on a winning streak for This Is Us: The actor also took home an Emmy and an NAACP Image Award for his role as Randall Pearson.
And Brown's sterling (not sorry) résumé keeps expanding. He has multiple upcoming projects, including his role in the highly anticipated Black Panther film.
Watch Brown's full acceptance speech below.
