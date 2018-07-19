BuzzFeed News

Are We Finally Getting A Rihanna Dancehall Album?

Are We Finally Getting A Rihanna Dancehall Album?

Fenty Beauty has been fun, but the world is ready for some new Fenty music.

By Sylvia Obell

Sylvia Obell

In an exclusive published Thursday, Rolling Stone reported that Rihanna has an upcoming dancehall album she's been working on for the past year and a half.

According to eight sources close to the project — quoted anonymously by Rolling Stone — over 500 records have been submitted for an album that will explore Rihanna&#x27;s Caribbean roots. Two of those sources also say the singer has been simultaneously working on a separate album more aligned with her usual pop.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

This news comes on the heels of the pop star's successful Fenty Beauty launch in September 2017. Over the past nine months, the company has released (and sold out) several product lines — ranging from highlighters and foundation to lip colors and "body lava" — online and in Sephora stores in over 15 countries.

In May, Rihanna also launched a lingerie line for all sizes called Savage x Fenty, which sold out multiple times since its release.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Fans, however, have expressed a longing for Rihanna to get back to her music.

@rihanna @fentybeauty @Sephora @HarveyNichols WHERE IS THE DAMN ALBUM?
love on the brain stan without video (top5 hit) @fentysnavi

Rihanna done quit music and became a Mary Kay lady, and I'm mad about it. She out here trying to get that pink Cadillac meanwhile I need some new hoe jams.
LeTroy @mrLdavis

Ummmm did Rihanna forget she was an artist where is the damn music? fuck a Fenty beauty I need some Fenty tunes.
Justice @FITCHH__mascot

So naturally, now that Rolling Stone is reporting that Rihanna's actually been working on music while launching these business ventures, fans are ecstatic.

Rihanna gave us sweat proof makeup, bralettes, AND a dancehall album....this was a strategy okay?????? I'm SHOOK.
Shamira 🇰🇲 @_ShamGod

every time i hear the words ‘rihanna’ and ‘dancehall album’ in the same sentence i get goosebumps. what will she do now that she’s killed me? https://t.co/Mj8DT3hSAe
pelin @meat_and_rice

If Rihanna comes out with a reggae album I can die after and it will be all good
jenah yamamoto @missgypsyone

The words "Rihanna's upcoming dancehall album" just passed my inbox
Craig Bro Dude @CraigSJ

A dancehall album seems like a natural next step for the Bajan singer who has reggae-inspired hits like "Rude Boy," "You Da One," "Man Down," and, most recently, "Work," featuring Drake.

According to Rolling Stone, Rihanna&#x27;s team has been working with some of the genre&#x27;s best producers, including Supa Dupa, R. City, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Linton “TJ Records” White, Ricky Blaze, Tyshane “Beam” Thompson, dancehall singer Kranium, and reggae singer Chronixx.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

While many dancehall demos have been made — and fewer have reportedly made the cut — there's some worry about how authentic to the genre the final songs will be.

&quot;They’re kind of mixing it up, putting in the pop,&quot; said another anonymous producer to Rolling Stone. &quot;If the reggae artists and producers won’t get the chance on the pop album, at least let us survive on the dancehall album. They’re changing up the direction continuously.&quot;
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rihanna's reps, who declined to comment on the Rolling Stone report. In the meantime, we can only hope and dream that this project is the one we've been thinking about all day-ay-ay.

CORRECTION

The Rihanna song is "Rude Boy." A previous version of this post misstated the name.

