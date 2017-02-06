BuzzFeed News

28 People Who Can't Believe Beyoncé Really Didn't Perform At The Super Bowl This Year

If Beyoncé didn't perform during the Super Bowl, did it really happen?

By Sylvia Obell

Headshot of Sylvia Obell

Sylvia Obell

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 9:32 p.m. ET

Lady Gaga performed her heart out during the Super Bowl LI half time performance.

But many thought that maybe, just maybe she would bring Beyoncé out to perform their collab "Telephone".

Sure there was no mention from anyone official that Bey would perform, but she's slayed the halftime show twice in the past five years, leaving everyone hopeful for more.

Especially since the Super Bowl is in Houston this year.
But alas, the performance came and went with no Beyoncé in sight, not even when Gaga performed "Telephone". Lets just say the beyhive didn't take it well:

1.

You performed a song that has a Beyoncé feature... without Beyonce.. in Houston...
LIZZY @FancyFour

You performed a song that has a Beyoncé feature... without Beyonce.. in Houston...

2.

America when Beyoncé didn't come out for Telephone #SuperBowl
Brett S. Vergara @BrettSVergara

America when Beyoncé didn't come out for Telephone #SuperBowl

3.

my entire tl when gaga started performing telephone and didn't bring out beyoncé
harlotrious hussy @sailorfemme

my entire tl when gaga started performing telephone and didn't bring out beyoncé

4.

Least we had this last year #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow #Beyonce
Brie Bradley @mak3m3danc3

Least we had this last year #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow #Beyonce

5.

don't get me wrong I love Lady Gaga but no one did a better half time show than Beyoncé did last year 😓
saraahhhiii @svvraaa

don't get me wrong I love Lady Gaga but no one did a better half time show than Beyoncé did last year 😓

6.

When Gaga started singing Telephone and Beyoncé didn't come out
reggie @1942bs

When Gaga started singing Telephone and Beyoncé didn't come out

7.

Beyoncé after Gaga sang telephone
Zach⚰ @homowifi

Beyoncé after Gaga sang telephone

8.

I was really hoping Beyoncé would come out leaving everyone shook when Telephone came on😭
emijem @emilynrogers

I was really hoping Beyoncé would come out leaving everyone shook when Telephone came on😭

9.

Beyoncé chilling at home like
lemonade heux 💋 @jstcwarrior

Beyoncé chilling at home like

10.

Every halftime show will be compared to Beyoncé's for the foreseeable future and it's hilarious 😭😭 the hot takes and slander rn 💀💀#SuperBowl
$At phone chinnY ✍🏾 @satphonechinny

Every halftime show will be compared to Beyoncé's for the foreseeable future and it's hilarious 😭😭 the hot takes and slander rn 💀💀#SuperBowl

11.

me when beyoncé didn't come out during telephone knowing that beyoncé wouldn't come out during telephone
b @yourgirIbri

me when beyoncé didn't come out during telephone knowing that beyoncé wouldn't come out during telephone

12.

however, i was expecting pregnant beyonce to jump down from the top of stadium during telephone. #PepsiHalftime
drew patrick @imdrewpatrick

however, i was expecting pregnant beyonce to jump down from the top of stadium during telephone. #PepsiHalftime

13.

why even included telephone if beyoncé is not here?
Dory @Dory

why even included telephone if beyoncé is not here?

14.

Me looking for Beyoncé during Telephone #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl
🌷 .. яσѕє gσldєn @KissMySnap

Me looking for Beyoncé during Telephone #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl

15.

I just feel like Beyoncé should just sign a contract to perform at every super bowl
jaafar. @jalenwinn

I just feel like Beyoncé should just sign a contract to perform at every super bowl

16.

Beyoncé: "Want me to come out during Telephone, boo?" Gaga: "Yes, B! But just so you know I don't plan on being po… https://t.co/tD8687Y86J
Ira Madison III @ira

Beyoncé: "Want me to come out during Telephone, boo?" Gaga: "Yes, B! But just so you know I don't plan on being po… https://t.co/tD8687Y86J

17.

Y'all I really thought a pregnant Beyoncé was about to come out hitting "BOY THE WAY YOU BLOWIN' UP MY PHONE WON'T MAKE ME LEAVE NO FASTER"
Jarrett Way @WayAllDay

Y'all I really thought a pregnant Beyoncé was about to come out hitting "BOY THE WAY YOU BLOWIN' UP MY PHONE WON'T MAKE ME LEAVE NO FASTER"

18.

when beyonce didn't come out when gaga was singing telephone
Tiny Dumpling Ⓥ @vonfawn1

when beyonce didn't come out when gaga was singing telephone

19.

I love Gaga, but maybe she shouldn’t have sang the song that reminded us how much better it would’ve been with Beyonce. #SB51
Donna Dickens @MildlyAmused

I love Gaga, but maybe she shouldn’t have sang the song that reminded us how much better it would’ve been with Beyonce. #SB51

20.

how you gonna do telephone without beyoncé what kind of disrespect
andrew ☆彡 @anobrains

how you gonna do telephone without beyoncé what kind of disrespect

21.

Beyoncé got pregnant because she knew this wasn't a halftime show she could save
Jovan @EhJovan

Beyoncé got pregnant because she knew this wasn't a halftime show she could save

22.

Me when Lady Gaga performed telephone without Beyoncé
Fritz @vrgnized

Me when Lady Gaga performed telephone without Beyoncé

23.

On a scale of 1 to Beyoncé Gaga was a solid 7. I enjoyed it.
Charlamagne Tha God @cthagod

On a scale of 1 to Beyoncé Gaga was a solid 7. I enjoyed it.

24.

When you're mad Beyonce didn't come out during Lady Gaga's performance of "Telephone" but the song was still jammin… https://t.co/KnBXskndny
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

When you're mad Beyonce didn't come out during Lady Gaga's performance of "Telephone" but the song was still jammin… https://t.co/KnBXskndny

25.

Gaga did well. It's not her fault she isn't Beyoncé.
roxane gay @rgay

Gaga did well. It's not her fault she isn't Beyoncé.

26.

Just let Beyoncé perform at every halftime show.
Eric Hart™ @_King_Cinco5

Just let Beyoncé perform at every halftime show.

27.

So Beyoncé really stayed at home #SuperBowl2017
👈🏾 DANEHSIA™ @dfergification

So Beyoncé really stayed at home #SuperBowl2017

28.

Me when Beyoncé didn't come out during telephone
Beyoncé @HivePride

Me when Beyoncé didn't come out during telephone

Maybe next year when she's not pregnant with twins?

