15 Facts About Oprah Winfrey That Will Remind You She's A Boss

"One day Bob [Greene, her fitness guru] and I were walking around the property and he said, ‘Scarlett O’Hara wishes she had this. Scarlett was not living like this.’ So he goes ... ‘The fact that you are an African-American woman from Mississippi and you get to have this ... it’s deep,’" she told Vogue. "So I go, ‘Yeah! It’s like a dream.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah! It’s a promise! It’s the Promised Land!’"