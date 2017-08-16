BuzzFeed News

15 Facts About Oprah Winfrey That Will Remind You She's A Boss

What's better than one billionaire? Oprah.

By Sylvia Obell

Posted on August 16, 2017, at 6:44 p.m. ET

For the famous September issue, Oprah Winfrey invited Vogue into her home for a photo shoot and intimate interview with Jonathan Van Meter, who also penned her first cover story for them in 1998.

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

And she revealed some fascinating details about her life that will make you go 👀

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

1. Her 65-acre California estate is called the Promised Land.

OWN

"One day Bob [Greene, her fitness guru] and I were walking around the property and he said, ‘Scarlett O’Hara wishes she had this. Scarlett was not living like this.’ So he goes ... ‘The fact that you are an African-American woman from Mississippi and you get to have this ... it’s deep,’" she told Vogue. "So I go, ‘Yeah! It’s like a dream.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah! It’s a promise! It’s the Promised Land!’"

2. It has STREETS, including one called Hallelujah Lane.

Comedy Central

3. She has 12 mature oak trees on her property called the Apostles.

CBS Television Distribution

"It is hard to tell where one tree ends and the next begins, their endless branches twisting and curling in a gorgeous, spooky tangle," Van Meter wrote.

4. Guests get linen napkins with an embroidered "O" when they dine at her home.

Netflix

Van Meter said that when he was waiting for Winfrey, someone offered him a sandwich, "which was served with a place setting of vintage silverware, a Venetian water glass, and a beautiful linen napkin with a hand-embroidered O."

5. Winfrey also built an entire teahouse for the sole purpose of reading the New York Times.

giphy.com

Van Meter described it as "a romantic, open-air stone structure" that is decorated with "orchids everywhere, stacks of gardening books, and voluminous green wicker sofas and chairs."

6. Her hallway is lined with drawings by Nelson Mandela that he personally gifted her.

giphy.com

WUT.

7. And she has a first-edition copy of every book to win the Pulitzer Prize.

Fox

I repeat, WUT.

8. She had a bathtub molded to the shape of her body.

giphy.com

"I major in bathtubs. I spend my time looking for the best possible bathtub a woman can buy. And actually, Stedman’s never been in this one. When I was in Chicago, he would ask for permission," she said.

9. She can literally have whatever she wants to eat whenever she wants to eat it.

giphy.com

At one point during the Vogue interview, Oprah recalled asking her former chef, Art Smith, for macaroni and cheese for breakfast at 10 a.m.

10. Her wealth two decades ago could be compared to legendary Greek kings — now she's richer than them.

VH1

When describing Winfrey in 1998, Van Meter wrote, "Oprah was not yet the wealthiest African-American person in the world, but she was rich as Croesus, arguably the most famous person alive, and at the height of her powers: Everything she touched turned to gold; every book she promoted became a bestseller."

11. She interviewed almost 37,000 people on Oprah.

ABC

"By her count."

12. Winfrey said she doesn't know a person who can say they are truly content...except herself.

VH1

"I don’t know of a person who can honestly, deeply, profoundly speak to the word contentment," she began. "I’ve tried to talk to other people about this thing: I have no angst. No ... nothing. No regret, no fear. I mean ... just absolute joyful contentment.”

13. She gathered a group of Trump and Clinton supporters just two weeks after the election and helped them understand one another.

giphy.com

"By the end of that two and a half hours, I could have gotten them to sing ‘Kumbaya’ for real if I wanted to,” she told Vogue with a laugh.

14. And she's going to do the same across America, in an attempt to save us all, via 60 Minutes.

giphy.com

"It’s me being out in the center of the country doing that thing where you’re putting two sides together, and I am really looking forward to it," Winfrey told Vogue of her upcoming gig as a special contributor to the CBS show.

15. In conclusion, Winfrey knows no one will ever take her place.

giphy.com

"People would ask me, ‘Who will be the next Oprah?’ And the answer is: ‘There won’t be.’”

Read the full interview on Vogue.com.

