Here Are The New Network Shows With Black Leads For Next Season

CBS

Who’s in it? Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Dreama Walker, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan

Who's making it? Jim Reynolds, Max Greenfield, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, Eric Rhone, James Burrows

What's it about? A white Midwestern family moves to a black LA neighborhood (next door to Cedric's family), comedy ensues as the families deal with the culture shock.

How black is it? I'm actually very excited about how black this show is about to be now that the trailer makes it clear that it's the white family that has to assimilate into a very proud, black, middle-class neighborhood and not the other way around. Cedric's character is also peak black dad and not here for any white antics: There's a scene where he calls out white people who constantly exclaim that they love black people because it "makes them feel all good on the inside, like they're doing us a favor." There's also a cookout, Rihanna reference, and a white man apologizing for racism all within the 3-minute sneak peek below so imagine what they'll do with an entire 30 minutes. There's a chance the show will come off too gimmicky if they don't fine-tune the jokes, but Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold are not new to this so I have faith.

(Note: The white dad in the trailer played by Josh Lawson has been recast. Max Greenfield will now play the role.)