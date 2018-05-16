Here Are The New Network Shows With Black Leads For Next Season
A friendly #ForTheCulture guide for anyone looking to root for everyone black this fall. (Network TV shows only: CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, and the CW.)
All American (the CW)
Here's a trailer for All American
The Neighborhood (CBS): Mondays at 8 p.m.
Here's a trailer for The Neighborhood
Happy Together (CBS)
Here's the trailer for Happy Together
Rel (Fox): Sundays at 9:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for Rel:
The Enemy Within (NBC): Midseason
God Friended Me (CBS)
Here's the trailer for God Friended Me
Schooled (ABC)
Proven Innocent (Fox): Midseason
Here's the trailer for Proven Innocent:
The Cool Kids (Fox): Fridays at 9:30 p.m.
Here's the trailer for The Cool Kids:
The Village (NBC): Midseason
A Million Little Things (ABC)
Here is the trailer for A Million Little Things
Note: During the week of May 14, the broadcast networks — CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox — will unveil their new shows and schedules to advertisers at presentations in New York City called the “upfronts.” Any trailers/images released during that week will be added to this post as they come. There are also shows that aren’t on the normal network cycle (generally because they air in the summer) that have already been renewed. And cable channels and streaming services are not included on this list, because they renew and cancel shows throughout the year. This post will be updated continuously as new shows are picked up.
