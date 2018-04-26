Kelis Accused Nas Of Abusing Her During Their Marriage

Hollywood Unlocked

“When the Rihanna and Chris Brown pictures came out I thought about coming out because I also had bruises all over my body," she said. "But I didn’t say anything because I’m private. But seeing her the way she looked and then looking at myself… I felt embarrassed.”

She also added that she kept quiet because she and Nas were married, not just dating, and she wanted to make it work. The former singer also said that she didn't want the abuse to become the center of her career.