Kelis Accused Nas Of Abusing Her During Their Marriage

Kelis claimed Nas physically abused her during their marriage in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked released Thursday.
In the interview, Kelis said that Nas had (and may still have) a drinking problem, would often get physical with her after a night of partying, and then forget the entire incident by morning.
Kelis recalled almost reporting the abuse back in 2009 when she saw the photo of Rihanna — after she was assaulted by then-boyfriend Chris Brown — because she saw herself in that photo.
Kelis kept quiet through their five-year marriage and their 2010 divorce. At the time, Kelis was painted as a "gold digger" due to the hefty settlement she received.
Now, almost 10 years later, Kelis is breaking her silence. She and Nas have been back in court over a custody battle involving their 8-year-old son, Knight Jones.
This news is truly shattering for fans of both Nas and Kelis. There was a time when they were one of hip-hop's most beloved couples. Kelis noted that reaching that level of notoriety at such a young age played a role in their demise.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Nas for comment.
UPDATE
This post has been updated to include more comments from Kelis.
