Cardi B Had One Of The Best Performances At The VMAs But She Was Stuck In The Pre-Show

Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B Had One Of The Best Performances At The VMAs But She Was Stuck In The Pre-Show

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has a top 10 single on Billboard's Hot 100, but her VMA debut was limited to a preshow performance.

By Sylvia Obell

Sylvia Obell

Posted on August 28, 2017, at 3:04 p.m. ET

Cardi B continued to win 2017 on Sunday night, when she took MTV's Video Music Awards preshow by storm with a fiery performance of her hit song "Bodak Yellow."

I mean, mama gave us sexy choreography...

...as well as tons of attitude and swag as she spouted out her confidence-boosting, in-your-face lyrics.

"You can't fuck with me if you wanted to."

And she found fun, creative ways to make the most of the preshow's not-so-red carpet space.

While fans enjoyed her performance and were proud of her for making such a lit VMA debut, many couldn't help but wonder why Cardi — a hot new artist with a single in the Hot 100's top 10 — was limited to a preshow performance.

Especially considering the noticeable lack of women of color performing during the main show this year.

I'm mad they got Cardi B performing at the VMA pre show like they got anybody more hot performing at the actual awa… https://t.co/22BSTpoFYJ
Naj @NM4IsComing

I'm mad they got Cardi B performing at the VMA pre show like they got anybody more hot performing at the actual awa… https://t.co/22BSTpoFYJ

Why are the dope hip hop acts always subjected to the pre show? Cardi B should have prime real estate during the show.
Lena Waithe @LenaWaithe

Why are the dope hip hop acts always subjected to the pre show? Cardi B should have prime real estate during the show.

Put Cardi B on the main VMA stage. She deserves.
✨✨✨ @UnordinaryDae

Put Cardi B on the main VMA stage. She deserves.

Cardi B needs to save to the VMA lineup and perform Bodak Yellow.
Beysus † Godga @BeyLovesGaga

Cardi B needs to save to the VMA lineup and perform Bodak Yellow.

Lorde's performance wasn't good. You can on stage to SING not to dance like a 4th grader. They could've gave Khalid… https://t.co/I50RyH2DSx
Whitney 👸🏾🎈 @blackgirlicon

Lorde's performance wasn't good. You can on stage to SING not to dance like a 4th grader. They could've gave Khalid… https://t.co/I50RyH2DSx

She was the highlight of the entire VMA experience for quite a few viewers:

ok but honestly i'm only watching the vmas for cardi b's performance
amanda @blazincamila

ok but honestly i'm only watching the vmas for cardi b's performance

Well the highlights of the #VMAS were... 1. Cardi B 2. Logic's performance with Khalid &amp; Alessia Cara. 3. Paris J… https://t.co/XCvj9sOHzw
💖 notorious 💖 @JackInterrupted

Well the highlights of the #VMAS were... 1. Cardi B 2. Logic's performance with Khalid &amp; Alessia Cara. 3. Paris J… https://t.co/XCvj9sOHzw

Cardi B's performance was everything ! #vma
TyBuggy @ItsTYBUGGY

Cardi B's performance was everything ! #vma

I didn't watch the vma's last night but I for damn sure watched Cardi B's performance at 5:30am
alexis @alexis__torres

I didn't watch the vma's last night but I for damn sure watched Cardi B's performance at 5:30am

Some even think she should've hosted the whole thing:

cardi b should have hosted the VMA
señor @CALLMEANJELITO

cardi b should have hosted the VMA

MTV, I found the perfect host for you next year: Cardi B #VMAs
mat.te.o @MatteoCarloni1

MTV, I found the perfect host for you next year: Cardi B #VMAs

Especially after she used her main show moment (announcing Demi Lovato's performance) as a chance to show support for former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

"Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we're gonna be standing for you." - Cardi B (via @adelleplaton)
Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 @AndresWrites

"Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we're gonna be standing for you." - Cardi B (via @adelleplaton)

CARDI B SHOUTED OUT COLIN KAEPERNICK AND I AM NOW OFFICIALLY A CARDI FAN. #VMAS
April @ReignOfApril

CARDI B SHOUTED OUT COLIN KAEPERNICK AND I AM NOW OFFICIALLY A CARDI FAN. #VMAS

"Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel for us, we'll stand with you." -Cardi B Nothing but respect for my president😌 #VMAs
BDJ @Jeorgieee

"Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel for us, we'll stand with you." -Cardi B Nothing but respect for my president😌 #VMAs

But more than anything, fans were proud of the former Love & Hip Hop star for making such an epic VMA debut.

Never Forget Cardi B makes her VMA debut with a performance at the pre-show 🔥🔥 #VMAs
Never Forget Bot @forgetmebot

Never Forget Cardi B makes her VMA debut with a performance at the pre-show 🔥🔥 #VMAs

BuzzFeed News has reached out to MTV and a representative of Cardi B for comment.

