Cardi B Had One Of The Best Performances At The VMAs But She Was Stuck In The Pre-Show
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has a top 10 single on Billboard's Hot 100, but her VMA debut was limited to a preshow performance.
Cardi B continued to win 2017 on Sunday night, when she took MTV's Video Music Awards preshow by storm with a fiery performance of her hit song "Bodak Yellow."
I mean, mama gave us sexy choreography...
...as well as tons of attitude and swag as she spouted out her confidence-boosting, in-your-face lyrics.
And she found fun, creative ways to make the most of the preshow's not-so-red carpet space.
While fans enjoyed her performance and were proud of her for making such a lit VMA debut, many couldn't help but wonder why Cardi — a hot new artist with a single in the Hot 100's top 10 — was limited to a preshow performance.
She was the highlight of the entire VMA experience for quite a few viewers:
Some even think she should've hosted the whole thing:
Especially after she used her main show moment (announcing Demi Lovato's performance) as a chance to show support for former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.
But more than anything, fans were proud of the former Love & Hip Hop star for making such an epic VMA debut.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to MTV and a representative of Cardi B for comment.
