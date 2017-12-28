11 TV Moments From 2017 That Were Black As Hell

Richard Cartwright / ABC

Nobody puts Olivia Pope in a corner, especially in the final season of Scandal when she's taken off her white hat and embraced her dark and powerful side. The one exception to this has often been Olivia's dysfunctional parents. When it comes down to it, like most black children, Olivia respects her parents, no matter how crazy they get. A great example of that this season was when Olivia tried to storm away from her mother after going to her for advice and Maya yelled at her to stop being dramatic and sit her ass back down. And indeed Olivia sat her ass back down after trying to be all big and bad.