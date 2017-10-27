Ava DuVernay Explains That Massive "Queen Sugar" Plot Twist That Broke Your Heart

Skip Bolen / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / Courtesy of OWN

"When I was casting Kofi and Ethan, I thought to myself, There's a melanin thing going on with the two of them," said DuVernay. "They were both the best actors for their respective roles, so I said to myself, I wonder if we can make a storyline where the love is so blinding that no one notices or asks the question of if Darla – a very fair-skinned women – and Kofi – a very brown-skinned man – can produce a son that's Ethan's color? Where we could build the idea that the love between them is so strong that it blinds you to the genetic realities and possibilities, but that when you hear that he's not his son biologically you say, 'Oooh, right.'"