Here's Why Alfre Woodard's Sensuality On "Luke Cage" Is So Important

Alfre Woodard’s first scene as Mariah Dillard on Season 2 of Luke Cage is kinky.

In Season 2, Episode 1, when we first see the Marvel villain — or Harlem Queen, depending on who and when you ask — she’s at dinner with her stockbroker and partner in business and pleasure, Shades (Theo Rossi). In real life, Woodard is more than 20 years Rossi’s senior, and the same assumption can be made for their characters. This, in part, is why when the waiter at the restaurant comes to the table in the scene, he mistakes Shades for Mariah’s nephew. Instead of getting angry, Mariah responds by picking up Shades' hand and seductively putting his thumb in her mouth, then sucking it gently, making it clear to the waiter, the people around them, and the people at home watching, that there’s nothing platonic or maternal about their relationship. The best part about it? None of that was in the script.

“In the script she kisses Shades on the neck and then looks at the waiter,” Woodard explained to BuzzFeed News. “But before we shot the scene, I told Theo to go wash his hands with soap and water and not to touch anything on his way back. [When I did it], I could feel Theo wanted to laugh, and as soon as they yelled ‘cut!’ everyone on set screamed,” she said with a chuckle.

Woodard went off-script to make the audience believe Mariah and Shades were a couple, and to emphasize the latter’s choice to be with this particular older woman. “The truth is, whatever a woman at 20, 30, or 40 knows [about sex], if you’re 45 and up you've been doing it longer than they have, you know stuff that they don't know, and it's never portrayed that way,” she said.

To Woodard’s point, TV shows rarely represent women over a certain age as sexual creatures, and less so when women of color over 40 are concerned. Moreover, there are so few roles for that demographic, it’s difficult to examine the phenomenon adequately. The ’80s and ’90s were family sitcom–heavy, with roles such as Mama Winslow on Family Matters or the mother to adult children, like Diahann Carroll and Patti LaBelle on A Different World. This group only focused on sex insofar as wanting grandchildren. Today, some have moved the barometer forward, like Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis) on Black-ish, who is a grandmother but gets to make her sexual appetite known from time to time (mostly through flirting with men), but the sitcom model doesn’t really leave much room for X-rated innuendos. Aunt Violet on Ava DuVernay’s drama Queen Sugar is probably Mariah’s closest rival; like Mariah, Aunt Vi even has a younger boyfriend, and we’ve got to see them have more than a few bedroom scenes. Unfortunately, this season of Queen Sugar seems like it will focus on her recent lupus diagnosis — taking away a lot of the vitality we’ve learned to love her for.

“We don't like to think of our mothers as like having been sensual,” said Woodard, who noted that she doesn’t have any actual sex scenes on the show. “They never asked me if I wanted to show my body. My body is 65, but shit, 65-year-old women can look good, I think Sophia Loren’s body is still slamming. Also, when somebody is sexy to you and you want to have sex, it doesn’t matter what the body looks like.”

