6 Sci-Fi Novels By Black Authors You’ve Got To Read

Phyllis LeBlanc is a white-passing Black assassin who's been blessed (or cursed, depending on who you talk to) with the hands, a juju phenomenon that grants specific proficiency in a range of skills or senses, in 1940s New York City. With her hands, she has deadly accuracy with her weapons, and her mobster boss Victor has been using her talents to mete out justice to criminals who’ve crossed him for years. But after realizing that she’s been lied to, Phyllis wants out, and her long-lost love, Dev Patil, who also has the hands, is committed to helping her despite a recent dream that suggests her dark past is finally catching up to her. With efficient, sometimes clinical prose, Johnson paints a picture of American racial trauma that is often poignant, detailing the risks and challenges that come along with trying to navigate a world that was always set up to demean, exploit, and exclude you. The ending is bittersweet, showing both the limitations and possibilities of love in a white supremacist world, and the subtle magical system validates the long-held traditions of Black American hoodoo practitioners while connecting it to the indigenous spiritualities of people of color all over the world. It’s an often-understated novel that nevertheless suggests that the karmic scales of justice are always in play.

