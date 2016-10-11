Can You Guess Whether Donald Trump Or An Actual Dictator Said These Things?
"You'd be in jail."
It's been a year and four months since Donald Trump first announced he's running for president. In that time, we've gotten to know him and how he talks.
Do you think that familiarity will help you be able to pick what the Donald has actually said versus the words of one of several dictators around the world?
-
"We can’t hand over our government to someone whose deepest, darkest secrets may be in the hands of our enemies."Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Trump suggested that foreign governments "have a blackmail file" of emails from a private server Hillary Clinton used.
FBI Director James Comey called Clinton's handling of classified information "extremely careless" but did not recommend criminal charges following an investigation into her use of private servers while she was Secretary of State.
-
“If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation.”Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Trump said this to Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate.
At another point in the night, he also told her that if he became president, "You'd be in jail."
-
"She exceeded her authority, she broke the law in a way that led to severe consequences."Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych said this about his political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.
In a case widely viewed as politically motivated, Tymoshenko went to prison in 2011 for "criminally exceeding her powers" in a gas deal she negotiated with Russia while serving as Ukraine's Prime Minister. She was freed in 2014 in the midst of mass protests that pushed Yanukovych from power. For several years before Yanukovych’s ouster, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort worked with the Ukrainian politician to rehabilitate his image, and has since advised Yanukovych’s former party in Ukraine.
-
"I don't care what people say about me. Right now I care about my country. "Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak said this in 2011.
The comments came as protestors in Cairo's Tahrir Square called for him to step down after nearly 30 years in power.
-
"I think apologizing is a great thing, but you have to be wrong."Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Trump said this to Jimmy Fallon in September 2015.
-
"I would feel insulted if you called me a politician."Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said this in a 1989 interview.
"Politicians here in Africa do not have a good reputation," he added, referring to himself as a "freedom fighter" instead. He has ruled Uganda since 1986.
-
"I am not frightening, I am not a bad person at all."Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian president of Belarus, said this in an interview in which he embraced the label of "last dictator in Europe."
"I don't really understand what a dictator is, but on the other hand I sometimes, in a nice way, envy myself," he continued. "They say that even bad publicity is good publicity."
-
"I was so surprised to see him sign on with the devil."Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Trump said this at the second presidential debate.
He was referring to Bernie Sanders' decision to endorse Hillary Clinton.
-
"Once Trump is your president, you’ll wish you’d been friendlier to me."Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
-
"The relatives of people who commit acts of terror know about them in the overwhelming majority of cases, if not more."Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in a 2014 news conference.
-
"How stupid is our country?"Donald TrumpVia George Frey / Getty ImagesAn Actual DictatorVia Charlie Chaplin Productions
Trump said this in the second presidential debate.
He was criticizing the current administration's approach to attacking ISIS-held Mosul, Iraq.
-
Susie Armitage is the Global Managing Editor and is based in New York.
Contact Susie Armitage at susie.armitage@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.