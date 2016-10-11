Can You Guess Whether Donald Trump Or An Actual Dictator Said These Things?

Correct! Wrong! Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych said this about his political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.

In a case widely viewed as politically motivated, Tymoshenko went to prison in 2011 for "criminally exceeding her powers" in a gas deal she negotiated with Russia while serving as Ukraine's Prime Minister. She was freed in 2014 in the midst of mass protests that pushed Yanukovych from power. For several years before Yanukovych’s ouster, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort worked with the Ukrainian politician to rehabilitate his image, and has since advised Yanukovych’s former party in Ukraine.

Via AFP / Getty Images