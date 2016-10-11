BuzzFeed News

Can You Guess Whether Donald Trump Or An Actual Dictator Said These Things?

"You'd be in jail."

By Susie Armitage

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 12:12 p.m. ET

It's been a year and four months since Donald Trump first announced he's running for president. In that time, we've gotten to know him and how he talks.

Christopher Gregory / Getty Images

Do you think that familiarity will help you be able to pick what the Donald has actually said versus the words of one of several dictators around the world?

Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images, Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images, Jekesai Njikizana / AFP / Getty Images

  1. "We can’t hand over our government to someone whose deepest, darkest secrets may be in the hands of our enemies."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump suggested that foreign governments "have a blackmail file" of emails from a private server Hillary Clinton used.

    FBI Director James Comey called Clinton's handling of classified information "extremely careless" but did not recommend criminal charges following an investigation into her use of private servers while she was Secretary of State.

    Trump suggested that foreign governments "have a blackmail file" of emails from a private server Hillary Clinton used.
    Via George Frey/Getty Images

  2. “If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation.”

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump said this to Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate.

    At another point in the night, he also told her that if he became president, "You'd be in jail."

    Trump said this to Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate.
    Via George Frey / Getty Images

  3. "She exceeded her authority, she broke the law in a way that led to severe consequences."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych said this about his political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.

    In a case widely viewed as politically motivated, Tymoshenko went to prison in 2011 for "criminally exceeding her powers" in a gas deal she negotiated with Russia while serving as Ukraine's Prime Minister. She was freed in 2014 in the midst of mass protests that pushed Yanukovych from power. For several years before Yanukovych’s ouster, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort worked with the Ukrainian politician to rehabilitate his image, and has since advised Yanukovych’s former party in Ukraine.

    Former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych said this about his political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.
    Via AFP / Getty Images

  4. "I don't care what people say about me. Right now I care about my country. "

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak said this in 2011.

    The comments came as protestors in Cairo's Tahrir Square called for him to step down after nearly 30 years in power.

    Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak said this in 2011.
    Via Khaled Desouki / AFP / Getty Images

  5. "I think apologizing is a great thing, but you have to be wrong."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump said this to Jimmy Fallon in September 2015.

    Trump said this to Jimmy Fallon in September 2015.
    Via George Frey/Getty Images

  6. "I would feel insulted if you called me a politician."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said this in a 1989 interview.

    "Politicians here in Africa do not have a good reputation," he added, referring to himself as a "freedom fighter" instead. He has ruled Uganda since 1986.

    Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said this in a 1989 interview.
    Via Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

  7. "I am not frightening, I am not a bad person at all."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian president of Belarus, said this in an interview in which he embraced the label of "last dictator in Europe."

    "I don't really understand what a dictator is, but on the other hand I sometimes, in a nice way, envy myself," he continued. "They say that even bad publicity is good publicity."

    Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian president of Belarus, said this in an interview in which he embraced the label of "last dictator in Europe."
    Via Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

  8. "I was so surprised to see him sign on with the devil."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump said this at the second presidential debate.

    He was referring to Bernie Sanders' decision to endorse Hillary Clinton.

    Trump said this at the second presidential debate.
    Via George Frey / Getty Images

  9. "Once Trump is your president, you’ll wish you’d been friendlier to me."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe, who has been in power since 1980, said this to visiting US lawmakers this year.

    "It was like having Thanksgiving dinner with a crazy uncle you haven't seen in years," Delaware Sen. Chris Coons told Politico of the meeting.

    Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe, who has been in power since 1980, said this to visiting US lawmakers this year.
    Via AFP / Getty Images

  10. "The relatives of people who commit acts of terror know about them in the overwhelming majority of cases, if not more."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in a 2014 news conference.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in a 2014 news conference.
    Via Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

  11. "How stupid is our country?"

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Donald Trump
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    An Actual Dictator
    Via Charlie Chaplin Productions
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump said this in the second presidential debate.

    He was criticizing the current administration's approach to attacking ISIS-held Mosul, Iraq.

    Trump said this in the second presidential debate.
    Via George Frey / Getty Images
