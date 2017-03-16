This Think Tank Studied Russian Humor And Russia Thought It Was Hilarious

Quick point of clarification: NATO StratCom COE, as the group is known, is a "multi-nationally constituted and NATO-accredited international military organization, which is not part of the NATO Command Structure, nor subordinate to any other NATO entity," according to its website. In plain English, it's a think tank based in Latvia that studies security issues relevant to NATO member countries. It's not the same thing as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Now, on to the comedy.