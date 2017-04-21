This Is Why LGBT People Are Being Abducted And Tortured In Chechnya

There's more to what's happening in the Russian republic of Chechnya than Putin's war on "gay propaganda."

One victim interviewed by Human Rights Watch said authorities treated him and others held in an unofficial detention facility "like animals."

“Beatings, electric shocks I could deal with… I was strong. But the humiliation was unbearable," he said. "The [police] spit in our faces, they called us disgusting, offensive names, they forced us into humiliating poses... When they finally released me, I was close to hanging myself. I cannot live with this, I just can’t.”

According to a report by The Guardian, as many as several hundred men may have been abducted.