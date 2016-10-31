There Are Other Things To Vote For Besides The Next President

Why it matters: All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 out of the 100 Senate seats are up for grabs this November. Republicans currently control both chambers. The Democrats aren't likely to take over the House, but the battle for the Senate is expected to be close, with key races in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Republican candidates have faced pressure to denounce Donald Trump after leaked audio revealed the presidential nominee bragging about sexual assault. Some GOP leaders have openly shifted focus from electing a Republican president to maintaining the party's power in Congress.

Check out who's running in your state and Congressional District here. You can look up the voting records of candidates who've already served in Congress here.