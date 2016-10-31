There Are Other Things To Vote For Besides The Next President
Whether you're #withher, #MAGA or voting third party, there's a lot more on the 2016 ballot that deserves your attention.
First things first: are you registered to vote? If you're not sure, you can check your status here.
Ready to get to the polls? Great! Let's talk about what's on the ballot besides you-know-who.
Down-ballot candidates and measures tend to get a lot less coverage than the presidential race. But the results of these elections can have a huge impact on policy at the federal, state and local level.
Let's start with Congress, the people who make our federal laws — and can do a lot to make life easier or harder for whoever's elected president.
Next up: your state legislatures and executives, the people who make and implement policies at the state level.
You may also have the chance to vote on some state ballot measures, which can get pretty interesting.
Voters in Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada will vote on measures to legalize recreational marijuana use.
California voters will also decide if the law should require adult film performers to use condoms when they're making porn.
Colorado voters will have the option to update a line in the state constitution that bans slavery and involuntary servitude "except as a punishment for crime."
And the District of Columbia is voting on a referendum to become the 51st state (a decision Congress still has to approve.)
You may also be voting for local elected officials this year — like mayors, city council and school board members — and local ballot measures.
Hang in there, we're allllllllmost done. Remember the judicial branch? In many states, you get to vote for the judges who serve in your state courts.
Still got questions? Visit your local election office, Vote 411 or Ballotpedia for a non-partisan guide to the elections in your area, and check out Vote Smart, a goldmine for researching elected officials' records.
