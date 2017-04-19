The French Election, Explained For Americans

Christian Hartmann / Reuters

Macron is a centrist who would like you to know that he's neither left nor right, but ESPECIALLY not part of ~the establishment~. But that's not really true given his resume as a former investment banker, and his comment, for example, that "young French people are needed who want to become billionaires." He's also been criticized as a political weathervane without a coherent platform.

However, if you've visited France recently and managed to go shopping on a Sunday, you can thank him for that.