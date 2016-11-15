BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Russian State Television Is Totally Here For President-Elect Trump

world

Russian State Television Is Totally Here For President-Elect Trump

"Perhaps Trump won't put this blonde woman in prison...after all, Trump has always left blondes satisfied."

By Susie Armitage

Headshot of Susie Armitage

Susie Armitage

BuzzFeed Global Managing Editor

Posted on November 14, 2016, at 7:14 p.m. ET

A lot of people aren't thrilled about the impending reality of Donald Trump's presidency, but you know who's totally here for it? Russian state television.

Russian state TV weekly news program: "In Russia, people are even congratulating themselves with Trump's election."
Ola Cichowlas @olacicho

Russian state TV weekly news program: "In Russia, people are even congratulating themselves with Trump's election."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pro-Kremlin television host Dmitry Kiselyov spent a good part of the November 13 edition of his weekly news show, Vesti Nedeli, which airs on the state-owned Rossiya-1 channel, talking about Trump, and he seems pretty jazzed.

"In Russia, people are even congratulating themselves with Trump's election," Kiselyov said. This proves there is absolutely no anti-Americanism in Russia, said a man who once warned Russia was still “the only country in the world capable of turning the USA into radioactive dust."

This is probably not exactly what the Russian people are saying but you get the idea. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

This is probably not exactly what the Russian people are saying but you get the idea.

People have expressed concern about what Trump's presidency will mean for democracy and human rights, but Kiselyov isn't stressed TBH. The television host said it was a GOOD thing those words "are not in Trump's lexicon."

Kiselev: "Obama &amp; Hillary soiled the words democracy/human rights. They're not in Trump's lexicon. In the 3 debates… https://t.co/mYEaWXpqfB
Steve Rosenberg @BBCSteveR

Kiselev: "Obama &amp; Hillary soiled the words democracy/human rights. They're not in Trump's lexicon. In the 3 debates… https://t.co/mYEaWXpqfB

Reply Retweet Favorite

He said Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have "befouled" the words badly and suggested why Trump avoided them: "Perhaps it's because under these slogans, the US launched wars in the 20th century that killed hundreds of thousands of people and made millions refugees."

He also wanted to talk about Hillary Clinton, who he often called "the blonde woman."

Russian state TV thinks @realDonaldTrump won't jail Clinton: he's “left blonde women satisfied his whole life.” Ugh. https://t.co/WK3rBfOQKy
Katie Davies @katiedavies91

Russian state TV thinks @realDonaldTrump won't jail Clinton: he's “left blonde women satisfied his whole life.” Ugh. https://t.co/WK3rBfOQKy

Reply Retweet Favorite

He speculated that perhaps the president-elect would not put her in prison as he had promised during his campaign because, "after all, Trump has always left blondes satisfied."

ADVERTISEMENT

You know who Kiselyov is also here for? Trump's advisors, which he compared to "an orchestra of soloists, where each is accustomed to taking responsibility and answering for every single one of his notes."

Russian state TV praising Gingrich: "He's against abortion &amp; gay marriage. He thinks Crimea went to Russia as consequence of Obama politics"
Ola Cichowlas @olacicho

Russian state TV praising Gingrich: "He's against abortion &amp; gay marriage. He thinks Crimea went to Russia as consequence of Obama politics"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kiselyov also showed some footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin appearing to predict Trump's win, which Putin was and is also definitely here for.

In the clip, Putin, speaking at an October 27 international conference in Sochi, said elections bring &quot;surprises for those in power.&quot; &quot;People do not vote as they are advised by official, respectable sources of mass information,&quot; Putin said, speaking from his perspective as the president of a country where most people get their news from TV channels owned or controlled by the state. After Vesti Nedeli was last broadcast, Putin on Monday spoke with Trump by phone and agreed to &quot;normalize&quot; US-Russia relations and work together to combat &quot;international terrorism and extremism,&quot; according to a Kremlin press release.
Sergei Karpukhin / AFP / Getty Images

In the clip, Putin, speaking at an October 27 international conference in Sochi, said elections bring "surprises for those in power." "People do not vote as they are advised by official, respectable sources of mass information," Putin said, speaking from his perspective as the president of a country where most people get their news from TV channels owned or controlled by the state.

After Vesti Nedeli was last broadcast, Putin on Monday spoke with Trump by phone and agreed to "normalize" US-Russia relations and work together to combat "international terrorism and extremism," according to a Kremlin press release.

You can watch the entire show in Russian here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

H/T The Moscow Times, which has been recapping Kiselyov's broadcasts in a weekly series called The World According To Russian State TV.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT