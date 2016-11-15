Russian State Television Is Totally Here For President-Elect Trump

Sergei Karpukhin / AFP / Getty Images

In the clip, Putin, speaking at an October 27 international conference in Sochi, said elections bring "surprises for those in power." "People do not vote as they are advised by official, respectable sources of mass information," Putin said, speaking from his perspective as the president of a country where most people get their news from TV channels owned or controlled by the state.

After Vesti Nedeli was last broadcast, Putin on Monday spoke with Trump by phone and agreed to "normalize" US-Russia relations and work together to combat "international terrorism and extremism," according to a Kremlin press release.