Russia Just Delivered A Master Class In Trolling

world

Watch and learn, kiddos.

By Susie Armitage

Posted on May 10, 2017, at 6:35 p.m. ET

However you feel about Vladimir Putin or the 2016 election, one thing is indisputable: The Russian government's troll game is above all others.

Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP / Getty Images

Like ballet, classical music, and great literature, for Russia trolling the US is a national art form. Here's how it works:

1. Start with a bit of well-timed sarcasm.

#Lavrov: Was FBI Director James Comey fired? You’re kidding!
MFA Russia 🇷🇺 @mfa_russia

#Lavrov: Was FBI Director James Comey fired? You’re kidding!

That's the official Twitter account of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sharing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's joke about Comey at the State Department this morning.

2. Publish the first shots of a closed-door meeting...

Photos of Trump's meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak just hit the Getty wire and they're all credited to Russian news… https://t.co/uTMqP6QWAP
Matt Novak @paleofuture

Photos of Trump's meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak just hit the Getty wire and they're all credited to Russian news… https://t.co/uTMqP6QWAP

From left, that's Lavrov, Trump, and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

...and make sure you look good.

This photo — from Getty via Russia’s state news agency and poached from @paleofuture — is next level.
Philip Bump @pbump

This photo — from Getty via Russia’s state news agency and poached from @paleofuture — is next level.

#Epic.

"Epic photo," says Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman.
Christopher Miller @ChristopherJM

"Epic photo," says Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman.

(No US news media were allowed into the meeting.)

3. Hold your own press conference afterwards, and make sure to ~set the mood~.

Waiting for Lavrov. Embassy is playing "all I'm asking is for a little respect" and "can't get no satisfaction" over headsets. Too good.
Paul Sonne @PaulSonne

Waiting for Lavrov. Embassy is playing "all I'm asking is for a little respect" and "can't get no satisfaction" over headsets. Too good.

4. Remind everyone that "we're all adults here."

Lavrov on Comey: “I thought we are all adults here, I didn’t know I would have to answer these types of questions in your democratic America
Tom Namako @TomNamako

Lavrov on Comey: “I thought we are all adults here, I didn’t know I would have to answer these types of questions in your democratic America

Lavrov had been asked if he was happy that Trump had fired FBI Director Comey, who was leading the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

5. Play the "we couldn't possibly control your great country" card.

Lavrov on the “noise … that we control US … it’s ridiculous...to think a great country like the US is being controlled by someone else."
Tom Namako @TomNamako

Lavrov on the “noise … that we control US … it’s ridiculous...to think a great country like the US is being controlled by someone else."

6. And the "I don't know what we have to do with this, but I gotta hit the ice" card.

Our @elizapalmer caught Russian Pres. Putin rink side and asked him about the firing of former. Dir. Comey.
CBS Evening News @CBSEveningNews

Our @elizapalmer caught Russian Pres. Putin rink side and asked him about the firing of former. Dir. Comey.

While inside, you're like...

Columbia Pictures / Via giphy.com

Because whenever there's chaos, you win.

Putin LOVES finally being the center of attention. He’s been working towards this for a long time. https://t.co/G5NHGCbC6e
Miriam Elder @MiriamElder

Putin LOVES finally being the center of attention. He’s been working towards this for a long time. https://t.co/G5NHGCbC6e

So, that's how the Russian trolling game works! Hopefully you enjoy it because you're going to be seeing it a lot.

...a lot.
@PutinRF_Eng / Via Twitter: @PutinRF_Eng

...a lot.

