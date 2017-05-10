Russia Just Delivered A Master Class In Trolling
Watch and learn, kiddos.
However you feel about Vladimir Putin or the 2016 election, one thing is indisputable: The Russian government's troll game is above all others.
Like ballet, classical music, and great literature, for Russia trolling the US is a national art form. Here's how it works:
1. Start with a bit of well-timed sarcasm.
2. Publish the first shots of a closed-door meeting...
...and make sure you look good.
#Epic.
3. Hold your own press conference afterwards, and make sure to ~set the mood~.
4. Remind everyone that "we're all adults here."
5. Play the "we couldn't possibly control your great country" card.
6. And the "I don't know what we have to do with this, but I gotta hit the ice" card.
While inside, you're like...
Because whenever there's chaos, you win.
So, that's how the Russian trolling game works! Hopefully you enjoy it because you're going to be seeing it a lot.
Susie Armitage is the Global Managing Editor and is based in New York.
