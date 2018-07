Mexican Magazines Are Way Whiter Than The Actual Mexican Population

BuzzFeed México

In Esquire, the only two dark-skinned Mexicans in the issue appeared in content about an entrepreneurship program.

In Vanity Fair México, we found only one indigenous child in content about an educational charity, and three other dark-skinned Mexican people at an event with the president and first lady of Mexico.

In Quién, Indigenous activist Eufrosina Cruz is one of the few dark-skinned people in the magazine and appears dressed in traditional Zapotec clothing.

In Vanidades, the only dark-skinned people in the issue are three Indigenous people in a story on the celebration of Day of the Dead in Spain.

In Marie Claire México, the majority of the dark-skinned people appear in a photo feature about Havana, Cuba.