Mexican Magazines Are Way Whiter Than The Actual Mexican Population

More than half of Mexico's population identifies as dark-skinned, but you wouldn't know it flipping through the pages of the country's most popular magazines. From BuzzFeed Mexico.

According to Mexico's National Council to Prevent Discrimination, half of Mexicans believe that people are insulted in the street for the color of their skin. Almost a quarter of the population admitted that they would not allow someone of another race to live in their home.

The Mexican media also tends to reflect a much whiter country than Mexico actually is.

To select our sample, we considered the magazines' circulation and their relevance in categories like fashion, lifestyle and society.

*We counted all faces that appeared in editorial content and advertisements. We didn't count people who appeared on book jackets, in TV shows or in movies that were covered or advertised in the magazines.

We analyzed racial representation in the December issues of each magazine, based on the following factors:

In a room of ten people in real-life Mexico, six would have dark skin. In the world presented by Mexican magazines, only two would be brown or black.

That's 13 out of 63. Two of those are Mexican YouTubers. And though this magazine led the pack in our analysis, 20 percent representation isn't particularly high in a country where 65 percent of people are brown or black.

The most inclusive magazine in our study was 15 a 20 , a publication focused on teen content. About 20 percent of the people in its December issue have dark skin.

Quién , a society magazine, was the whitest in our analysis: only 2 percent of the people in its pages were brown or black.

Most of the magazines we analyzed included between five and nine percent dark-skinned people.

Ten of these 15 magazines had a Mexican person on the cover, but none of them would be considered moreno .

None of the people on the covers of the magazines we looked at have dark skin.

In Marie Claire México , the majority of the dark-skinned people appear in a photo feature about Havana, Cuba.

In Vanidades , the only dark-skinned people in the issue are three Indigenous people in a story on the celebration of Day of the Dead in Spain.

In Quién , Indigenous activist Eufrosina Cruz is one of the few dark-skinned people in the magazine and appears dressed in traditional Zapotec clothing.

In Vanity Fair México , we found only one indigenous child in content about an educational charity, and three other dark-skinned Mexican people at an event with the president and first lady of Mexico.

In Esquire , the only two dark-skinned Mexicans in the issue appeared in content about an entrepreneurship program.

When dark-skinned Mexicans do appear on magazine pages, they tend to be in stories about philanthropy, charity events or travel.

The rest of the brown and black people appearing in the magazines are non-Mexican celebrities or political figures, like Beyoncé and Barack Obama.

Here are the stats for all the magazines we looked at:

BuzzFeed Mexico reached out to the editors of these magazines for comment on our findings.

When presented with the data showing 7 percent of the people in her magazine were brown or black, Mamen Sanchez, the director of ¡Hola! México, demanded an apology from BuzzFeed Mexico.

"Never in my life — neither as a professional journalist nor as a human being — have I ever made the slightest distinction because of a person's skin color," she said. "I have always known to look at what lies behind something as insignificant as color, beauty, gender, perfection, or any other scale that serves to measure people by qualities different from those of their dignity as human beings."

Daniela Von Wobeser, the editorial director of Marie Claire Mexico, which BuzzFeed's analysis showed is about 15 percent brown or black, said the magazine presents "a diverse representation of women, not only because of their skin color" throughout the year.

She stressed that the magazine promotes "the inclusion of all the voices of our gender regardless of religion, race, sexual orientation, different abilities or size."

"It is our daily work to continue to represent more women and to gradually change the antiquated concepts of 'aspiration' and the canons of beauty," she said. "There is still a lot to be done, however, in Marie Claire, we have the firm task of continuing to promote diversity in our pages and content."

Ligia Bang, editor of Fernanda magazine, said that this "is a phenomenon that has been going on for decades, and that for better or for worse, we have all been promoting it unconsciously: consumers, readers, media, advertisers, TV channels... Through our buying decisions, our attitudes, our choices, our comments."

Bang said one of the reasons they have not been able to represent the diversity of the Mexican population "was because they did not have, perhaps, more options of models of brown complexion, or enough stock photos of Mexican characters."

Mariana Gallardo, editorial director of 15 a 20, said that the editorial decisions of the magazine "are based on the talent of those who appear on our pages. We consider ourselves to be a 100% inclusive magazine."

"Our cover and interior choices are not based in physical stereotypes, but talent and popularity," she told BuzzFeed Mexico.

The editor of Harper's Bazaar en Español, Adma Kawage, stressed that the magazine's commitment "is to include, encourage and celebrate — in each of our editions — the Mexican and Latin American characters who shape the industry and promote its development." Regarding the criteria used for the people within the publication, she said "talent, not the skin tone, [is] the filter that guides our editorial work."