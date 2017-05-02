A Soviet Monument Got A Rainbow Makeover And People Have Opinions

"We went there, blocked everything that was going on, called the police, wrote a statement to the police that there are illegal actions going on there. If the authorities want to decorate this Arch for Eurovision so badly, then let them color it with national ornaments or something else. And if this continues, then we will use the methods that are outlined in the constitution," Right Sector spokesman Artyom Skoropadsky told the Ukrainian website Inforesist.org.

The worker operating the machinery to apply the colors left the site, saying he would wait for the authorities to decide before proceeding, Censor.Net reported.

Right-wing activists have threatened LGBT events in Ukraine, and attacked the 2015 March for Equality in Kiev, where nine police officers were injured.