BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

You'll Tell Your Children About The Great Pornhub-Russia War Of 2016

world

You'll Tell Your Children About The Great Pornhub-Russia War Of 2016

Russia's media watchdog blocked access to two porn sites and suggested viewers could go meet people in real life instead.

By Susie Armitage

Headshot of Susie Armitage

Susie Armitage

BuzzFeed Global Managing Editor

Last updated on September 15, 2016, at 1:47 p.m. ET

Posted on September 14, 2016, at 5:08 p.m. ET

Disappointing pornography fans across Russia, the government's censorship arm, Roskomnadzor, blocked access to Pornhub and YouPorn on Tuesday.

The move implements earlier court decisions, TJournal reports, and will be reviewed later, according to the Moscow Times. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox / Via giphy.com

The move implements earlier court decisions, TJournal reports, and will be reviewed later, according to the Moscow Times.

This isn't the first time the agency has blacklisted Pornhub — it did so in September 2015.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox / Via giphy.com

Back then, Roskomnadzor — known in English as the much wordier Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media — offered a distressed internet porn viewer some advice.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

"Dear Roskomnadzor, if you block Pornhub, will you at least suggest an alternative?" Twitter user @mrrborisova asked. "Kisses, Lyolya."

@mrrborisova / Via Twitter: @mrrborisova
ADVERTISEMENT

"Dear Lyolya, as an alternative you can meet someone in real life," Roskomnadzor's official account replied.

Roskomnadzor / Via Twitter: @roscomnadzor

Today, the agency tweeted that its advice to "internet lovers" is still relevant.

Дорогие любители интернета, совет до сих пор актуален, если что. https://t.co/sar0lYR4EF
Роскомнадзор @roscomnadzor

Дорогие любители интернета, совет до сих пор актуален, если что. https://t.co/sar0lYR4EF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then self-described "porn defender" @mrrborisova replied and things got a little out of hand.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central / Via giphy.com

"My dears, @roscomnadzor, won't you come up with something new?" she wrote. "Do you think it's possible to enter the same river twice?" the agency replied.

@mrrborisova думаете, можно в одну реку войти дважды?
Роскомнадзор @roscomnadzor

@mrrborisova думаете, можно в одну реку войти дважды?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"@roscomnadzor you can watch a few videos about that on Pornhub... oh wait"

@mrrborisova / Via Twitter: @mrrborisova

"You can enter anything twice, you would know that if you hadn't blocked Pornhub," Twitter user @badamshin_s chimed in.

ÐÐ²Ð°Ð¶Ð´Ñ Ð²Ð¾Ð¹ÑÐ¸ Ð¼Ð¾Ð¶Ð½Ð¾ Ð²Ð¾ ÑÑÐ¾ ÑÐ³Ð¾Ð´Ð½Ð¾, ÐÑ Ð±Ñ ÑÑÐ¾ Ð·Ð½Ð°Ð»Ð¸, ÐµÑÐ»Ð¸ Ð±Ñ Ð¿Ð¾ÑÐ½ÑÐ°Ð± Ð½Ðµ Ð±Ð»Ð¾ÐºÐ¸ÑÐ¾Ð²Ð°Ð»Ð¸ https://t.co/v6wZ3pou0J
Badamshin @badamshin_s

ÐÐ²Ð°Ð¶Ð´Ñ Ð²Ð¾Ð¹ÑÐ¸ Ð¼Ð¾Ð¶Ð½Ð¾ Ð²Ð¾ ÑÑÐ¾ ÑÐ³Ð¾Ð´Ð½Ð¾, ÐÑ Ð±Ñ ÑÑÐ¾ Ð·Ð½Ð°Ð»Ð¸, ÐµÑÐ»Ð¸ Ð±Ñ Ð¿Ð¾ÑÐ½ÑÐ°Ð± Ð½Ðµ Ð±Ð»Ð¾ÐºÐ¸ÑÐ¾Ð²Ð°Ð»Ð¸ https://t.co/v6wZ3pou0J

Reply Retweet Favorite

But at least one person claims to have benefited from the censorship agency's suggestion to find a partner IRL: "After the porn site was blocked I took @roscomnadzor's famous advice. We're getting married soon."

@AulukstaPoker / Via Twitter: @AulukstaPoker

Pornhub also weighed in:

.@roscomnadzor if we give you guys a Pornhub Premium account, will you un ban Pornhub in Russia?
Pornhub ARIA @Pornhub

.@roscomnadzor if we give you guys a Pornhub Premium account, will you un ban Pornhub in Russia?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But the agency wasn't amused:

@Pornhub sorry, we are not in the market and the demography is not a commodity.
Роскомнадзор @roscomnadzor

@Pornhub sorry, we are not in the market and the demography is not a commodity.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Russian government has encouraged people to procreate in order to combat a demographic crisis.

Things just escalated from there:

.@BarackObama please pardon @Snowden. Russia just blocked https://t.co/ukBPXIE2PX, he needs out ASAP!
Pornhub ARIA @Pornhub

.@BarackObama please pardon @Snowden. Russia just blocked https://t.co/ukBPXIE2PX, he needs out ASAP!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The company also clarified that the Russian version of the site was still available.

To our Russian friends: https://t.co/a4uRC9keok is not blocked / Всем нашим Русским друзьям https://t.co/a4uRC9keok незаблокированный
Pornhub ARIA @Pornhub

To our Russian friends: https://t.co/a4uRC9keok is not blocked / Всем нашим Русским друзьям https://t.co/a4uRC9keok незаблокированный

Reply Retweet Favorite

UPDATE

Pornhub.ru has also been blocked, according to RosKomSvoboda, a project that monitors internet censorship in Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT