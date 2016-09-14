You'll Tell Your Children About The Great Pornhub-Russia War Of 2016
Russia's media watchdog blocked access to two porn sites and suggested viewers could go meet people in real life instead.
Disappointing pornography fans across Russia, the government's censorship arm, Roskomnadzor, blocked access to Pornhub and YouPorn on Tuesday.
This isn't the first time the agency has blacklisted Pornhub — it did so in September 2015.
Back then, Roskomnadzor — known in English as the much wordier Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media — offered a distressed internet porn viewer some advice.
"Dear Roskomnadzor, if you block Pornhub, will you at least suggest an alternative?" Twitter user @mrrborisova asked. "Kisses, Lyolya."
"Dear Lyolya, as an alternative you can meet someone in real life," Roskomnadzor's official account replied.
Today, the agency tweeted that its advice to "internet lovers" is still relevant.
Then self-described "porn defender" @mrrborisova replied and things got a little out of hand.
"My dears, @roscomnadzor, won't you come up with something new?" she wrote. "Do you think it's possible to enter the same river twice?" the agency replied.
"@roscomnadzor you can watch a few videos about that on Pornhub... oh wait"
"You can enter anything twice, you would know that if you hadn't blocked Pornhub," Twitter user @badamshin_s chimed in.
But at least one person claims to have benefited from the censorship agency's suggestion to find a partner IRL: "After the porn site was blocked I took @roscomnadzor's famous advice. We're getting married soon."
Pornhub also weighed in:
But the agency wasn't amused:
Things just escalated from there:
The company also clarified that the Russian version of the site was still available.
UPDATE
Pornhub.ru has also been blocked, according to RosKomSvoboda, a project that monitors internet censorship in Russia.
Susie Armitage is the Global Managing Editor and is based in New York.
Contact Susie Armitage at susie.armitage@buzzfeed.com.
