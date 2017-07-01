What One Woman Experienced Inside “The X-Files” Writers Room

This week, after it was revealed that The X-Files creator Chris Carter had hired a team of all men to help write the show’s upcoming season, many critics slammed the showrunner for “rejecting diversity.” Even X-Files co-lead Gillian Anderson chimed in, additionally pointing out the show’s lack of female directors.



The popular sci-fi series ran from 1993 until it was canceled in 2002, and it was rebooted in 2016. Over the past 10 seasons of the show — which spans 208 episodes to date — only nine women have earned writing credits. Those numbers aren’t “overly surprising” to Kim Newton, who was a writer for The X-Files Season 3.

“It sort of historically has been a place where more male writers have been for many years,” she told BuzzFeed News of The X-Files. During her time writing for the show from 1995 to 1996, Newton was the sole woman on a team of seven writers. It was her first-ever staff job on a television show.

Although Newton is grateful for the opportunity to have written for The X-Files and admits that “sometimes getting the first job is the hardest job,” she recalled Carter’s writers room being a place without “a whole lot of positive reinforcement.”

Newton said Carter’s writers room was competitive, writer to writer. “It's probably the only job I've ever really had like that that was constructed that way … You pretty much work on your own, and you bring things to Chris. You talk over ideas, and you sort of deal with him one-on-one,” she explained. She’s since produced and written for a number of television shows, including The Blacklist, Cold Case, and New York Undercover. “If I had been there 10 years in as opposed to it being my first job, I think I would've done quite a bit better, and I think I would've lasted longer. When you're in an environment that isn't like a team-environment, more of a ‘survival-of-the-fittest’ environment, it's a real challenge ... On the day-to-day, you are always feeling like your job is at risk.”

All of the women enlisted to write for The X-Files were relatively new in comparison to the male writers who were hired, according to Newton. Each female writer left after only one year working there — “[some] probably happily, and some probably hoping to come back, but [were] not invited back,” said Newton.