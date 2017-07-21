BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Wonder Woman Cosplayers Took The Streets At Comic-Con, And It Was Amazing

Arts & Entertainment / comiccon

Wonder Woman Cosplayers Took The Streets At Comic-Con, And It Was Amazing

"We saw Themyscira and how powerful and still beautiful the women were ... so we wanted to come out and embody that," one woman told BuzzFeed News.

By Susan Cheng

Map of San Diego, California

Reporting From

San Diego, California

Headshot of Susan Cheng

Susan Cheng

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Map of San Diego, California

Reporting From

San Diego, California

Posted on July 21, 2017, at 7:06 p.m. ET

Earlier this summer, Patty Jenkins's long-awaited Wonder Woman film opened across the nation. Since then, it has absolutely killed at the box office.

To date, the film has raked in $764.9 million globally, making it the most financially successful movie from Warner Bros.&#x27;s DC extended universe.
Warner Bros.

To date, the film has raked in $764.9 million globally, making it the most financially successful movie from Warner Bros.'s DC extended universe.

Many who saw the film left the theaters feeling moved by Jenkins's take on the iconic superhero, as portrayed by Gal Gadot.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

That's why Nerdist decided to organize a "Wonder Woman March" at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. It was a celebration of women who embody love and butt-kicking.

Catherine and Sarah Satrun / Via Nerdist

Scores of people came together and marched through the streets of San Diego as the feminist icon.

Susan Cheng / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

This woman stepped out in a sparkly number and a headdress full of feathers.

Susan Cheng / BuzzFeed News

One woman dressed up in Diana Prince's bespectacled disguise; another wore her blue dress from the gala.

Susan Cheng / BuzzFeed News

Some armored up and went as Amazons from Themyscira too.

Susan Cheng / BuzzFeed News

One little girl decided to go as retro Wonder Woman.

Susan Cheng / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

There was even a Wonder Chicken. 😂

Susan Cheng / BuzzFeed News

It was pretty epic.

Love seeing everyone's take on Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. 💪
Susan Cheng @scheng_

Love seeing everyone's take on Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. 💪

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We saw Themyscira and how powerful and still beautiful the women were," Samantha Cash (right) told BuzzFeed News. "And so we wanted to come out and embody that."

&quot;I think women are definitely misrepresented in the media,&quot; her sister, Gretchen, added. &quot;If you look at most women, they’re shot from behind and treated as objects. It’s great because Wonder Woman is someone you can be.&quot;
Susan Cheng / BuzzFeed News

"I think women are definitely misrepresented in the media," her sister, Gretchen, added. "If you look at most women, they’re shot from behind and treated as objects. It’s great because Wonder Woman is someone you can be."

Six-year-old Sloan Slaughter-James told BuzzFeed News she decided to dress up as Wonder Woman because "she's strong and she saves the day."

Susan Cheng / BuzzFeed News

Wonder Woman would've been very proud, that's for sure.

Warner Bros.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT