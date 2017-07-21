Wonder Woman Cosplayers Took The Streets At Comic-Con, And It Was Amazing
"We saw Themyscira and how powerful and still beautiful the women were ... so we wanted to come out and embody that," one woman told BuzzFeed News.
Earlier this summer, Patty Jenkins's long-awaited Wonder Woman film opened across the nation. Since then, it has absolutely killed at the box office.
Many who saw the film left the theaters feeling moved by Jenkins's take on the iconic superhero, as portrayed by Gal Gadot.
That's why Nerdist decided to organize a "Wonder Woman March" at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. It was a celebration of women who embody love and butt-kicking.
Scores of people came together and marched through the streets of San Diego as the feminist icon.
ADVERTISEMENT
This woman stepped out in a sparkly number and a headdress full of feathers.
One woman dressed up in Diana Prince's bespectacled disguise; another wore her blue dress from the gala.
Some armored up and went as Amazons from Themyscira too.
One little girl decided to go as retro Wonder Woman.
ADVERTISEMENT
There was even a Wonder Chicken. 😂
It was pretty epic.
"We saw Themyscira and how powerful and still beautiful the women were," Samantha Cash (right) told BuzzFeed News. "And so we wanted to come out and embody that."
Six-year-old Sloan Slaughter-James told BuzzFeed News she decided to dress up as Wonder Woman because "she's strong and she saves the day."
Wonder Woman would've been very proud, that's for sure.
-
Susan Cheng is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Susan Cheng at susan.cheng@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.