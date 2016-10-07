BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"The Daily Show" Correspondent Ronny Chieng Clapped Back At Fox News' Racist Chinatown Segment

Arts & Entertainment

"The Daily Show" Correspondent Ronny Chieng Clapped Back At Fox News' Racist Chinatown Segment

"Chinatown is nothing like China; they got nothing to do with each other," correspondent Ronny Chieng said, reacting to an O'Reilly Factor segment mocking Asian-Americans.

By Susan Cheng

Headshot of Susan Cheng

Susan Cheng

BuzzFeed Editorial Assistant

Posted on October 7, 2016, at 3:41 p.m. ET

On Monday, The O'Reilly Factor aired a racist segment that saw Watters World host Jesse Watters descend on New York City's Chinatown to interview residents about the election and what they think of Donald Trump.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox News

The clip was cut with movie scenes depicting Asian stereotypes, and it made a mockery of elderly Asian-American immigrants who were interviewed but unable to respond because English is not their native language.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox News

Needless to say, many people were outraged. The Asian American Journalists Association also demanded an apology from Fox News.

Then, on Thursday night, Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng clapped back at Fox News' "idiocy" — and he did not hold back.

Comedy Central
ADVERTISEMENT

He called out Fox News for sending Watters to Chinatown for people's opinions on China.

&quot;Chinatown is nothing like China; they got nothing to do with each other,&quot; he explained.
Comedy Central

"Chinatown is nothing like China; they got nothing to do with each other," he explained.

Chieng blasted Fox News for perpetuating outdated ideas about Asian-Americans and for targeting non-English-speakers.

.@RonnyChieng responds to Fox’s racist China segment. https://t.co/dyX8pnl5SR
The Daily Show @TheDailyShow

.@RonnyChieng responds to Fox’s racist China segment. https://t.co/dyX8pnl5SR

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then he took to the streets himself to find out what Chinatown's community actually thinks about the election, and what they thought about Watters' segment.

Comedy Central

Contrary to what Watters thinks, not everyone in Chinatown is "polite."

Comedy Central

Here's a snippet of the segment:

Did Fox News run a racist segment about Chinatown? @RonnyChieng weighs in. #DailyShow
Comedy Central @ComedyCentral

Did Fox News run a racist segment about Chinatown? @RonnyChieng weighs in. #DailyShow

Reply Retweet Favorite

And you can watch it in full here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT