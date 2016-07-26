Khloé Kardashian Recalls What It Was Like Working With Donald Trump

BuzzFeed News

Clay Aiken, RHOA's NeNe Leakes, Lisa Lampanelli plus Kardashian — all Celebrity Apprentice alum — combined on Chelsea to reminisce and spill tea on the larger-than-life Republican nominee.

By Susan Cheng

Susan Cheng

Posted on July 26, 2016, at 4:35 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian, NeNe Leakes, Clay Aiken, and Lisa Lampanelli — personalities who previously starred on Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice — joined Chelsea Handler on her Netflix talk show Chelsea this week. In an episode that goes live early Wednesday morning, the quartet discussed what it was like working with the larger-than-life television personality turned Republican presidential nominee.

Netflix

Leakes, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, recalled her time on The Celebrity Apprentice and said that she quit because she "just couldn't take it anymore."

Netflix
Handler then spoke of Omarosa Manigault, a fellow Apprentice alum who is now the director of African-American outreach for Trump's campaign. That's when Leakes revealed that Trump's team had once asked her to speak at one of his rallies.

Tap to play GIF
Netflix

Asked if she would want to represent Trump, Leakes said she responded simply...

Tap to play GIF
Netflix
Kardashian also acknowledged that she hated being on The Celebrity Apprentice and only participated because her mom, Kris Jenner, made her do the show.

Netflix

Handler then asked Kardashian if her mom thinks Trump would make a good president, to which she also responded curtly.

Netflix

Stand-up comedian Lampanelli admitted she has "no problem with Trump as a human being," though she did recount some of Trump's interactions with the women on the show.

Netflix

Aiken, who said he enjoyed his time on Celebrity Apprentice, offered his opinion on Trump's campaign.

Netflix

He said he thinks Trump will win the election, which earned a literal side-eye from Leakes.

That's when Aiken revealed he'd be voting for Hillary Clinton.

Netflix

He alluded to Brexit and what might happen in the United States if people don't turn out at the polls to vote for Clinton.

Watch the entire clip below.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

New episodes of Chelsea drop every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday on Netflix.

