BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Fans Are Outraged That "Sleepy Hollow" Has Been Renewed Without Nicole Beharie

Arts & Entertainment

Fans Are Outraged That "Sleepy Hollow" Has Been Renewed Without Nicole Beharie

Some fans can't see Sleepy Hollow moving forward without its female lead.

By Susan Cheng

Headshot of Susan Cheng

Susan Cheng

BuzzFeed Editorial Assistant

Posted on May 13, 2016, at 6:02 p.m. ET

Fox

Fox announced Friday that Sleepy Hollow has been renewed for a fourth season, and people are not feeling it.

The renewal comes one month after Nicole Beharie's character Abbie Mills was killed off in the show's Season 3 finale, a controversial move that outraged some of the show's audience. Devastated over the departure of Sleepy Hollow's female lead and one of network television's few women of color in a starring role, fans took their disapproval to Twitter. Soon #CancelSleepyHollow and #AbbieMillsDeservesBetter began trending.

And though fans were shocked to see Beharie go, the actor had reportedly wanted to leave the series for quite some time.

The Sleepy Hollow renewal reignited fans' anger, and backlash quickly ensued on social media.

Many criticized Fox's treatment of Beharie's character, arguing that the network reduced her to a mere sidekick.

#Iwontbewatchingsleepyhollow - Because a heroic black woman was reduced to being the help. May sleepy hollow crash and burn. @FOXTV
Kim Richardson @DaxNY

#Iwontbewatchingsleepyhollow - Because a heroic black woman was reduced to being the help. May sleepy hollow crash and burn. @FOXTV

Reply Retweet Favorite
#iwontbewatchingsleepyhollow because Abbie Mills deserved more than being confined to the role of magical negro.
Father Of Draggins @rodimusprime

#iwontbewatchingsleepyhollow because Abbie Mills deserved more than being confined to the role of magical negro.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
#iwontbewatchingsleepyhollow because they took the hero's story of a blk female lead and made it about carrying the white male lead forward
Torsha DeJarnett @tdejarnett

#iwontbewatchingsleepyhollow because they took the hero's story of a blk female lead and made it about carrying the white male lead forward

Reply Retweet Favorite

They allege that Fox's renewal of the show — despite Beharie's departure — is a sign of racism and sexism.

#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow Because I don't support anti-blackness, racism, sexism nor the writers who thrive on it. #SleepyHollow
reagan @Reagann___

#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow Because I don't support anti-blackness, racism, sexism nor the writers who thrive on it. #SleepyHollow

Reply Retweet Favorite
Let me tell you some tea about #SleepyHollow. If the writers would've killed the white man, the show would've been canceled. That's all.
King Łiyah @HeartOfScandal

Let me tell you some tea about #SleepyHollow. If the writers would've killed the white man, the show would've been canceled. That's all.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I really loved #SleepyHollow but what all this rigmarole reinforces is the interchangeability of POC while the white man remains constant.
Nichole @tnwhiskeywoman

I really loved #SleepyHollow but what all this rigmarole reinforces is the interchangeability of POC while the white man remains constant.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
The message sent is our black female lead isn't necessary for #SleepyHollow to thrive. Very gross message @FOXTV. 12 actors down, so far.
abbiemillsrevenge @MsGo

The message sent is our black female lead isn't necessary for #SleepyHollow to thrive. Very gross message @FOXTV. 12 actors down, so far.

Reply Retweet Favorite
#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow tv is supposed to be an escape. I need only read the papers to see black women disrespected. #SleepyHollow
reagan @Reagann___

#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow tv is supposed to be an escape. I need only read the papers to see black women disrespected. #SleepyHollow

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tom Mison and Nicole Beharie in the Season 3 finale of Sleepy Hollow
Tina Rowden / Fox

Tom Mison and Nicole Beharie in the Season 3 finale of Sleepy Hollow

Some stressed that Sleepy Hollow has always been about both Ichabod Crane and Abbie Mills.

#sleepyhollow was never strictly about Crane. That doesn't even make sense. But keep making brilliant decisions, networks...
pesos outta mexico @nirahyman

#sleepyhollow was never strictly about Crane. That doesn't even make sense. But keep making brilliant decisions, networks...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow because for me the beating heart of the story was Abbie and Crane TOGETHER.
Susanna Fraser @susannafraser

#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow because for me the beating heart of the story was Abbie and Crane TOGETHER.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thus, some fans declared that they won't be watching the upcoming season.

So they gon' renew #SleepyHollow without our girl Nicole Beharie. Oh, ok @FOXTV. #IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow
Toni Michelle @ayylookitstoni

So they gon' renew #SleepyHollow without our girl Nicole Beharie. Oh, ok @FOXTV. #IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow

Reply Retweet Favorite
#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow without Abbie Mills. PERIOD.
Black Girl Nerds @BlackGirlNerds

#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow without Abbie Mills. PERIOD.

Reply Retweet Favorite
#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow because Nicole Beharie was the life blood of that show and i have no interest in watching dead things!
André♿♒ @Tripping_Crutch

#IWontBeWatchingSleepyHollow because Nicole Beharie was the life blood of that show and i have no interest in watching dead things!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Once again #SleepyHollow is trending for the wrong reasons. I'm sure it'll get canceled mid season and we'll be like
☆☆Reina Desayuna☆☆ @queenopal13

Once again #SleepyHollow is trending for the wrong reasons. I'm sure it'll get canceled mid season and we'll be like

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT