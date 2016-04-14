BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Outraged Over The First Photo Of Scarlett Johansson In "Ghost In The Shell"

Arts & Entertainment

People Are Outraged Over The First Photo Of Scarlett Johansson In "Ghost In The Shell"

Welp.

By Susan Cheng

Headshot of Susan Cheng

Susan Cheng

BuzzFeed Editorial Assistant

Posted on April 14, 2016, at 5:08 p.m. ET

When Scarlett Johansson was cast to star in Paramount and DreamWorks Pictures' live-action film adaptation of Ghost in the Shell in early 2015, fans of the beloved manga series criticized the studio for whitewashing Major Motoko Kusanagi.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Kodansha Comics / Production I.G.

But when the first official photo was released on Thursday of Johansson as simply "the Major," the backlash was reignited.

In their press release, Johansson&#x27;s role is referred to as &quot;the Major,&quot; not as Motoko Kusanagi, the full name of the human-cyborg hybrid who leads a task force called Public Security Section 9 in the source material.It&#x27;s yet unclear if the character will be renamed or called &quot;the Major&quot; throughout the film. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the studio for more information.The movie will be directed by Snow White and the Huntsman&#x27;s Rupert Sanders, and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, whose animation studio Production I.G produced the Japanese Ghost in the Shell film and TV series, will be one of the executive producers. The cast of Ghost in the Shell also includes Beat Takeshi Kitano as Daisuke Aramaki, Juliette Binoche as Dr. Ouelet, Michael Pitt as Kuze, Pilou Asbæk as Batou, Kaori Momoi, and the members of Section 9 are played by Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo.
Paramount Pictures

In their press release, Johansson's role is referred to as "the Major," not as Motoko Kusanagi, the full name of the human-cyborg hybrid who leads a task force called Public Security Section 9 in the source material.

It's yet unclear if the character will be renamed or called "the Major" throughout the film. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the studio for more information.

The movie will be directed by Snow White and the Huntsman's Rupert Sanders, and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, whose animation studio Production I.G produced the Japanese Ghost in the Shell film and TV series, will be one of the executive producers.

The cast of Ghost in the Shell also includes Beat Takeshi Kitano as Daisuke Aramaki, Juliette Binoche as Dr. Ouelet, Michael Pitt as Kuze, Pilou Asbæk as Batou, Kaori Momoi, and the members of Section 9 are played by Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo.

Seeing the photo of Johansson was personal for some Ghost in the Shell fans.

Ghost in the Shell was one of the most important movies to my brother and me growing up. It really does hurt to see it get this treatment.
Jimmy Wong @jfwong

Ghost in the Shell was one of the most important movies to my brother and me growing up. It really does hurt to see it get this treatment.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others slammed the casting choice and asked why Asian actors weren't considered.

here's a photo of how they casted the ghost in the shell movie:
Betty Felon ✨ @bettyfelon

here's a photo of how they casted the ghost in the shell movie:

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Were all these women busy?? Were they contacted, Paramount? They've all acted in a superhero and/or SFF property.
clara mae @ubeempress

Were all these women busy?? Were they contacted, Paramount? They've all acted in a superhero and/or SFF property.

Reply Retweet Favorite
It's not like they could have cast anyone else as Motoko for Ghost in the Shell.
waswolf @doppelhanger

It's not like they could have cast anyone else as Motoko for Ghost in the Shell.

Reply Retweet Favorite
gosh where could we possibly find a Japanese actress who kicks ass...????? NAH just cast ScarJo we can't find any
♛RunDevinRun♛ @runDEVINrun

gosh where could we possibly find a Japanese actress who kicks ass...????? NAH just cast ScarJo we can't find any

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oh look, the Internet has already made these. Which one makes more sense??? HMMMMMMM Hollywood 😐
Jen Bartel @heyjenbartel

Oh look, the Internet has already made these. Which one makes more sense??? HMMMMMMM Hollywood 😐

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people laid out the cold, hard facts.

It's astoundingly uncomplicated. Ghost in the Shell takes place in 21st century Japan, and Kusanagi is written as Japanese
Kwame Opam @kwameopam

It's astoundingly uncomplicated. Ghost in the Shell takes place in 21st century Japan, and Kusanagi is written as Japanese

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even The Joy Luck Club and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen spoke out.

Nothing against Scarlett Johansson. In fact, I'm a big fan. But everything against this Whitewashing of Asian role.😒 https://t.co/VS6r6iish9
Ming-Na Wen @MingNa

Nothing against Scarlett Johansson. In fact, I'm a big fan. But everything against this Whitewashing of Asian role.😒 https://t.co/VS6r6iish9

Reply Retweet Favorite

Paramount and DreamWorks Pictures is filming Ghost in the Shell in New Zealand right now. It's set to be released on March 31, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT