People Are Outraged Over The First Photo Of Scarlett Johansson In "Ghost In The Shell"

Paramount Pictures

In their press release, Johansson's role is referred to as "the Major," not as Motoko Kusanagi, the full name of the human-cyborg hybrid who leads a task force called Public Security Section 9 in the source material.

It's yet unclear if the character will be renamed or called "the Major" throughout the film. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the studio for more information.

The movie will be directed by Snow White and the Huntsman's Rupert Sanders, and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, whose animation studio Production I.G produced the Japanese Ghost in the Shell film and TV series, will be one of the executive producers.

The cast of Ghost in the Shell also includes Beat Takeshi Kitano as Daisuke Aramaki, Juliette Binoche as Dr. Ouelet, Michael Pitt as Kuze, Pilou Asbæk as Batou, Kaori Momoi, and the members of Section 9 are played by Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, and Tuwanda Manyimo.