Robert De Niro Defends Tribeca Film Festival's Decision To Screen An Anti-Vaccine Activist's Documentary

"This is very personal to me and my family," De Niro, co-founder of the film festival, said in response to the backlash against Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe .

Organizers for the upcoming 2016 Tribeca Film Festival have come under fire for their decision to screen a documentary from controversial anti-vaccine activist Andrew Wakefield.

According to a press release about the festival's roster, the film, Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, "confirm[s] what millions of devastated parents and 'discredited' doctors have long-suspected – vaccines do cause autism."

The film description does not mention that Wakefield, who is the director of the film, is also the former doctor who published a fraudulent 1998 study linking the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine to autism in the U.K. medical journal The Lancet. Although the paper has since been disproved and retracted, there are some who accept his findings to be true. Wakefield also lost his license to practice medicine in the U.K. after being found guilty of three dozen charges, including 12 counts involving the abuse of developmentally challenged children in 2010.



On March 21, the Tribeca Film Festival revealed it would premiere Vaxxed; on the film's festival description page, the synopsis says the documentary "features revealing and emotional interviews with pharmaceutical insiders, doctors, politicians, parents, and one whistleblower." Wakefield, also a co-screenwriter of the film, is described in his bio on the page as "an academic gastroenterologist"; while his medical study is mentioned, there is no acknowledgement of its retraction.



Following Tribeca's announcement, critics have begun taking to social media in anger to denounce the film festival for giving the disgraced former doctor a platform, and for screening a documentary based on fraudulent, discredited claims.