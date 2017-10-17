Multiple Women Have Accused This Guitarist Of Sexual Misconduct

On Oct. 13, Spin and Pitchfork revealed that 32-year-old Matt Mondanile — best known as the former guitarist of indie rock band Real Estate — was dismissed from the group in 2016 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.



Real Estate originally announced in May 2016 that Mondanile had departed the band in order to focus on his own project Ducktails. But last week, Real Estate issued a statement to Spin, confirming they'd fired the musician over allegations of Mondanile's "unacceptable treatment of women."



Since then, eight women have accused Mondanile of touching, groping, and kissing them without their consent. The allegations span nearly a decade, and his allegedly inappropriate behavior has reportedly been whispered about among those in the indie music circle.



Seven women shared their experiences with Mondanile in a piece published by Spin today. One woman accused him of physically forcing her inside a broom closet and "aggressively kissing her" after a Real Estate show in New York City in 2013. She alleged that Mondanile later drove her to his apartment in New Jersey, where she was forced to spend the night. "I was afraid, and the entire night I was trying to stay awake," she told Spin. "It was five in the morning, and he kept trying to move closer to me, and I was moving away ... The best way I could describe it was that he was like a dog, dry-humping me."

Another woman — a classmate of Mondanile's from Hampshire College — alleged that in 2005, she woke up in the middle of the night to Mondanile groping her. “He would say, ‘I just took a Viagra, I can’t help myself,’” she told Spin. “He basically molested me in my sleep. My way of eventually dealing with that was to lock my door.”



Zoë Ligon, a Detroit-based journalist and sex educator, also tweeted, "Matt Mondanile had coercive sex w me when I was drunk."

