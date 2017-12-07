Marvel's Launching A New Franchise Of Wonderful, Diverse Superheroes
Ms. Marvel! Squirrel Girl! Miss America! We're getting them all.
BuzzFeed News can exclusively reveal that Marvel Television is working on Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, an upcoming feature-length animated film about a new generation of diverse superheroes.
"This feature [film] is an evolution of all of the great characters that people have come to love," Sana Amanat, Marvel's director of content and character development, told BuzzFeed News in July.
Kathreen Khavari will return to voice Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Muslim hero to get her own ongoing series.
Cierra Ramirez will voice Miss America, aka America Chavez, Marvel's first Latino-American LGBT character.
Milana Vayntrub will voice Squirrel Girl. (She will also play Squirrel Girl when she makes her live-action debut on Marvel's New Warriors in 2018!)
Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet will, of course, voice Quake.
Dove Cameron will voice Ghost-Spider, aka Spider-Gwen.
Tyler Posey will voice Inferno, a brooding loner with the power of pyrokinesis.
Kamil McFadden will voice Patriot, a young hero who strives to live up to Captain America's legacy.
Kim Raver will voice Captain Marvel.
Dee Bradley Baker will voice Tippy Toe and Lockjaw.
Booboo Stewart will voice Exile, a troublesome but charming Inhuman.
Skai Jackson will voice Gloria "Glory" Grant, a clever young girl who's a friend of Gwen Stacy.
Steven Weber will voice Captain George Stacy, chief of the NYPD and Gwen Stacy's loving but overprotective father.
And Ming-Na Wen will voice the villainous Hala.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the actors doing their superhero thing! Excuse us while we cry forever.
CORRECTION
Ms. Marvel is Marvel’s first Muslim hero to get her own ongoing series. An earlier version of this post referred to her as Marvel’s first ever Muslim superhero. (H/T: @GWillowWilson)
