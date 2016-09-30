NBC Is Not Moving Forward With #MailOrderFamily

Deadline reports that NBC is reports that NBC is developing Mail Order Family , a half-hour sitcom about a widowed white father who purchases a mail-order bride from the Philippines to take care of his two daughters.

The project — which could very well never make it to air, as the network has not yet ordered it to series — comes from the trio behind Superstore: Jackie Clarke will write and executive produce, Ruben Fleischer will direct and executive produce, and David Bernad will executive produce.

The premise of Mail Order Family is based loosely on Clarke's own life: When she was in first grade, her mother died and her father ordered a wife from the Philippines.

"My dad was in the dating scene for like two seconds and then decided to order my stepmom from a catalog. Yes, from the Philippines. I’m so serious — it’s so insane," she told The Observer in 2002. She told the same story on an episode of This American Life in 2012.