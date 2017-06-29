Why People Are Upset Over Jackie Chan’s Role In “The Foreigner”
Although the martial arts legend is a beloved figure among Asian-Americans, some are slamming the upcoming film’s erasure of Vietnamese people.
Earlier this week, a trailer for STX Entertainment's forthcoming film The Foreigner starring Jackie Chan dropped online.
While many people were excited to see Chan return to the big screen...
ADVERTISEMENT
...some were upset with the studio for casting Chan as a British expat from Vietnam.
ADVERTISEMENT
The debate rages on over how to employ ethnicity-specific casting when it comes to Asian and Asian-American characters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Writers Linh Le (@linhtropy) and Jenn Fang (@reappropriate) pointed out the film's apparent erasure of South East Asians and its lack of cultural sensitivity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Essentially, they argued that while The Foreigner centers on Vietnamese characters, it seems to have been made for the entertainment of non-Vietnamese viewers.
They also pointed out the fact that The Chinaman, the book on which the film is based, uses a racial slur as its title.
ADVERTISEMENT
BuzzFeed News has reached out to reps for Jackie Chan and STX Entertainment for comments.
Watch the trailer below.
UPDATE
A spokesperson for the studio told BuzzFeed News that Chan's character is Chinese — not Vietnamese. No further detail about the identity of Chan's role was given.
-
Susan Cheng is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Susan Cheng at susan.cheng@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.