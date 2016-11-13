"Ghost In The Shell" Director Stands By His Decision To Cast Scarlett Johansson

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

At a trailer launch event for the film in Tokyo, Sanders defended Johansson's casting during a Q&A panel.

"I stand by my decision. She's the best actress of her generation," he told reporters and attendees. "I was flattered and honored that she would be in this film, and I think so many people who are around the original anime have been vehemently in support of her because she is incredible and there are very few like her."

Sanders also said, according to ETOnline, that Mamoru Oshii, the director of the 1995 animated film of Ghost in the Shell, is among those who approve of Johansson's casting.

Kodansha — the publisher behind the original manga series — has also endorsed Johansson's part in the film. "Looking at her career so far, I think Scarlett Johansson is well cast," Sam Yoshiba, director of the international business division at Kodansha, told The Hollywood Reporter in April.