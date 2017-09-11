Daniel Dae Kim Will Replace Ed Skrein In The "Hellboy" Reboot

Update: The Lost actor has confirmed that he'll be playing Ben Daimio in the 2018 film, and he applauded Skrein for his actions.

BuzzFeed News has confirmed the news, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter .

Skrein announced his decision to exit the project in a statement. "It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts," he wrote.