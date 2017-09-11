BuzzFeed News

Daniel Dae Kim Will Replace Ed Skrein In The "Hellboy" Reboot

Daniel Dae Kim Will Replace Ed Skrein In The "Hellboy" Reboot

Update: The Lost actor has confirmed that he'll be playing Ben Daimio in the 2018 film, and he applauded Skrein for his actions.

By Susan Cheng

Last updated on September 13, 2017, at 3:55 p.m. ET

Posted on September 11, 2017, at 6:51 p.m. ET

Daniel Dae Kim, who recently exited his role on CBS' Hawaii Five-0, is in talks to join Lionsgate and Millennium Films' reboot of Hellboy.

BuzzFeed News has confirmed the news, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Kim will play Japanese-American character Major Ben Daimio, a role British actor Ed Skrein recently departed in response to accusations of "whitewashing" from the public.

Skrein announced his decision to exit the project in a statement. "It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts," he wrote.

While some people have pointed out that Daniel Dae Kim is Korean and not Japanese…

Hwood is out here conflating Asian cultures again but I also don't want to begrudge DDK this Hellboy role bc he des… https://t.co/0ZIwQM4UA2
Clara Mae @ubeempress

Hwood is out here conflating Asian cultures again but I also don't want to begrudge DDK this Hellboy role bc he des… https://t.co/0ZIwQM4UA2

Not good enough. I love Daniel Dae Kim but he is Korean &amp; Ben Daimio is Japanese. Asians do not all look the same!!… https://t.co/cYJWXq5AuD
CK @szekei

Not good enough. I love Daniel Dae Kim but he is Korean &amp; Ben Daimio is Japanese. Asians do not all look the same!!… https://t.co/cYJWXq5AuD

@ATQ1993 @Variety @danieldaekim @edskrein It's not perfect, but it's a step in the right direction. Once we get mor… https://t.co/4lc4stITwZ
Tim@home @T1mco

@ATQ1993 @Variety @danieldaekim @edskrein It's not perfect, but it's a step in the right direction. Once we get mor… https://t.co/4lc4stITwZ

Most people on Twitter have been rejoicing over the news.

That's more like it. Also, Daniel Dae Kim should be in everything, imo. https://t.co/3g7ggKq8UU
Nicole Chung @nicole_soojung

That's more like it. Also, Daniel Dae Kim should be in everything, imo. https://t.co/3g7ggKq8UU

SEE IT'S NOT HARD https://t.co/axl3VTmQ0P
Joanna Robinson @jowrotethis

SEE IT'S NOT HARD https://t.co/axl3VTmQ0P

yes girl (i mean this follows "asians are interchangeable casting" but i can be satisfied about this) https://t.co/PxD1GbsqoC
akemi @akemicorinne

yes girl (i mean this follows "asians are interchangeable casting" but i can be satisfied about this) https://t.co/PxD1GbsqoC

Oh shit, this is fantastic casting! @CPThrio talked about wanting to see @danieldaekim in a comic movie over ago, a… https://t.co/U4OnHXLHUJ
St Mayor Uncle Jared @ISnowNothin

Oh shit, this is fantastic casting! @CPThrio talked about wanting to see @danieldaekim in a comic movie over ago, a… https://t.co/U4OnHXLHUJ

If Daniel Dae Kim gets the Hellboy role I'm gonna be sitting here cackling at the idiots at H50 who let him go
above average @nerdackles

If Daniel Dae Kim gets the Hellboy role I'm gonna be sitting here cackling at the idiots at H50 who let him go

This is a very important moment in racial equality so I will wait until later to fangirl out about how incredibly h… https://t.co/Q48kCtemFh
Kris Kanthak @kramtrak

This is a very important moment in racial equality so I will wait until later to fangirl out about how incredibly h… https://t.co/Q48kCtemFh

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Lionsgate and Kim for comment.

UPDATE

Kim has officially joined the cast of the Hellboy reboot, THR reported today. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Kim confirmed his role in the upcoming film. He also praised Skrein for urging that the role of Major Daimio "be cast appropriately" and thanked fans for their support. His full statement is below.

"I’m excited to confirm that I’ve officially joined the cast of Hellboy. We start shooting today and I’ll be playing Ben Daimio, alongside our very talented cast, headed by David Harbour, and director, Neil Marshall. Thank you for all the supportive tweets and comments, especially in light of the recent events surrounding its original casting. To that, I will only add that I applaud the producers and, in particular, Ed Skrein for championing the notion that Asian characters should be played by Asian or Asian American actors. He could not have addressed the issue more elegantly and I remain indebted to him for his strength of character."

