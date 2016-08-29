BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is How Celebrities Reacted To Gene Wilder's Death

"He blessed every film we did with his magic, and he blessed me with his friendship" — Mel Brooks

By Susan Cheng

Susan Cheng

Posted on August 29, 2016, at 4:42 p.m. ET

Gene Wilder, best known for his portrayal of Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, has died at 83, his family confirmed. After the Associated Press broke the news, celebrities took to Twitter to mourn and pay tribute to the legendary actor.

Mel Brooks @MelBrooks

Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic &amp; he blessed me with his friendship.

alan tudyk @AlanTudyk

Gene Wilder acted at a different frequency than any other. He was always a moment away from tenderness or hysteria. What an original.

Uzo Aduba @UzoAduba

The genius, the talent, the actor, the original, the artist, the storyteller, the creative, the iconic, the great, great, great Gene Wilder.

Ricky Gervais @rickygervais

"Good Day Sir!" RIP Gene Wilder

Jennette McCurdy @jennettemccurdy

really sad about gene wilder. willy wonka will forever be one of the movies i love the most and get the most hope from.

Jim Carrey @JimCarrey

Gene Wilder was one of the funniest and sweetest energies ever to take a human form. If there's a heaven he has a Golden Ticket. ;^)

Deborah Ann Woll @DeborahAnnWoll

RIP Gene Wilder What a fantastic actor! You will be missed. https://t.co/jG67GTQDep

Mayim Bialik @missmayim

gene wilder passed away

Eric McCormack @EricMcCormack

A genius I stole from constantly, and one I was humbled &amp; thrilled to work with. RIP #GeneWilder

David E. Talbert @DavidETalbert

Wow! RIP #GeneWilder Just lost a piece of my childhood. #WillyWonka https://t.co/iZ2qg6pt2A

Zach Braff @zachbraff

RIP to the legendary Gene Wilder. 2016 has been painful so far.

James Gunn @JamesGunn

Re all the mentions of Gilda with Gene Wilder's passing, remember Karen, his wife of the past 25 years. True love:

Josh Gad @joshgad

The greatest comedic mind of my childhood is now gone. #RIP #GeneWilder &amp; thank you 4 your pure imagination. This one hits hard.

Rob Lowe @RobLowe

Gene Wilder as one of my earliest heroes. Blazing Saddles, Willy Wonka, are CLINICS on comic acting. Sad to hear of his passing.

Zelda Williams @zeldawilliams

R.I.P to the incomparable Gene Wilder. You filled so many childhoods, mine included, with wonder, laughter &amp; joy. Thank you.

Rain Pryor @RainPryor

Forever a great comedy film duo Dad and #GeneWilder RIP

Russell Crowe @russellcrowe

I saw Blazing Saddles 7 times at the cinema with my school friends . George St. Cows outside. Gene Wilder you were a genius. Rest in Peace.

Stephen Fry @stephenfry

Farewell #GeneWilder, comic genius. Thank you for all those happy happy hours.

Albert Brooks @AlbertBrooks

R.I.P Gene Wilder. As funny as they come.

Millie Bobby Brown @milliebbrown

Absolutely terrible news about Gene Wilder, such an amazing entertainer and a true loss to the world. He will not be forgotten.

Vincent D'Onofrio @vincentdonofrio

Gene Wilder.An inspiration.His performances had guts,originality&amp;perfect timing.Original characters all with soul.

Debra Messing @DebraMessing

A man who lit up the world with his joy and genius. I can't say what it meant to act with him and get to know his heart. ❤️RIP #GeneWilder

George Takei @GeorgeTakei

He was always able to make us smile, and that is no small feat. Rest with the stars, Gene Wilder.

josh groban @joshgroban

Thank you Gene Wilder for the wonderful, the weird, the pure imagination. One of my greatest heroes. 🎩

Jennifer Beals @jenniferbeals

#GeneWilder The twinkle in your eyes will be returned to the stars but never forgotten. Thank you for the magic.#RIP

Alyssa Milano @Alyssa_Milano

Rest in Peace, Gene Wilder... 💔

Dane Cook @DaneCook

"We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams." - Willy Wonka RIP Gene Wilder your performances filled my childhood with joy.

Tony Goldwyn @tonygoldwyn

RIP #GeneWider . We lost one of the greats today. How deeply you will be missed.

Jeffrey Tambor @jeffreytambor

Gene Wilder-- There are no words-- Artist Inspirer and Hilarious just Brilliantly brilliant

Norm Lewis @normlewis777

R.I.P. Gene Wilder. https://t.co/g2GgROhakg

Raviv Ullman @ravivullman

I spent a good portion of my childhood entertained because of Gene Wilder. Thanks for the laughs, thanks for the wonder.

KevinSmith @ThatKevinSmith

GENE WILDER, the face of childhood joy for many a generation, has passed. Farewell, sweet genius. Gilda awaits you. https://t.co/pybXNFlGaq

Taran Killam @TaranKillam

"Nowhere special. I always wanted to go there." #RIP #GeneWilder

#EvanRachelWould @evanrachelwood

R.I.P. https://t.co/Y8vWyM5AdQ

olivia wilde @oliviawilde

Thanks for stopping by Earth for a while.

Questlove Gomez @questlove

Yeah.....he bad....he bad. #Rip to the immortal Gene Wilder. https://t.co/r1fUTU6keB

Mark Duplass @MarkDuplass

When Gene Wilder walked into the meeting with that incredible perm in THE WOMAN IN RED, and he didn't even reference it. #RIP

Vanilla Ice @vanillaice

Long live Willy Wonka ... Gene Wilder - #Legand https://t.co/cPmcM5yBlN

Darren Criss @DarrenCriss

Gene Wilder. One of my favorites. He just understood comedy on a whole other level. Even when he was alive his legacy was felt. Thanks Gene!

edgarwright @edgarwright

A moment of silence for the master of the comedic pause. Gene Wilder: funny doing something &amp; funny doing nothing.

