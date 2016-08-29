This Is How Celebrities Reacted To Gene Wilder's Death
"He blessed every film we did with his magic, and he blessed me with his friendship" — Mel Brooks
Gene Wilder, best known for his portrayal of Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, has died at 83, his family confirmed. After the Associated Press broke the news, celebrities took to Twitter to mourn and pay tribute to the legendary actor.
