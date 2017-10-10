BuzzFeed News

Apparently, Beyoncé Did The "Mi Gente" Remix Because Of Blue Ivy

"Mi Gente" singer J Balvin jokingly suggested Beyoncé for the remix after learning about Blue Ivy's obsession with the song.

By Susan Cheng

Susan Cheng

Posted on October 10, 2017, at 2:13 p.m. ET

By now, you've likely heard the remix of J Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente," which features the one and only Beyoncé.

Rodrigo Varela, Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The Lemonade artist dropped the remix just two weeks ago and announced that she'd donate all of her proceeds from the song to disaster relief efforts in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean islands that have been affected.

Since then, "Mi Gente" has surged from No. 21 to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. (It's also Bey's highest peaking song on the Hot 100 since "Drunk in Love.")

As you can see, people were living for it.

Me: *listens to Beyoncé's new single once* Me, 10 minutes later: *updates resumé to include "Spanish - business/conversational"*
cp @cultA_KlAsh

Me: *listens to Beyoncé’s new single once* Me, 10 minutes later: *updates resumé to include “Spanish - business/conversational”*

@cultA_KlAsh / Via Twitter: @cultA_KlAsh
Beyoncé made a new song to donate the proceeds to Puerto Rico, Mexico, and other Caribbean islands nothing but respect for MY President
Ira Madison III @ira

Beyoncé made a new song to donate the proceeds to Puerto Rico, Mexico, and other Caribbean islands nothing but respect for MY President

@ira / Via Twitter: @ira
BEYONCÉ PUT MI GENTE ON SPOTIFY SHE'S REALLY COMING FOR DESPACITO'S NECK WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY DONATING TO THE CARRI… https://t.co/Fr8zYrbp2V
lost twig @lostwig

BEYONCÉ PUT MI GENTE ON SPOTIFY SHE'S REALLY COMING FOR DESPACITO'S NECK WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY DONATING TO THE CARRI… https://t.co/Fr8zYrbp2V

@lostwig / Via Twitter: @lostwig
beyonce really got me trying to google translate this new song.
king crissle @crissles

beyonce really got me trying to google translate this new song.

@crissles / Via Twitter: @crissles

Turns out, the person we have to thank for this glorious collaboration is none other than Blue Ivy Carter.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Blue was reportedly obsessed with the original "Mi Gente."

"I think Beyonce was [going] crazy, with her daughter singing the song all day, every night," Balvin told BuzzFeed News a week after the track debuted.

"One day I was in the studio in New York, and one girl that works with Beyoncé — she told me that Blue loved the song. She really loved the song," the reggaeton star explained.
HBO

"One day I was in the studio in New York, and one girl that works with Beyoncé — she told me that Blue loved the song. She really loved the song," the reggaeton star explained.

That's when he jokingly suggested Beyoncé for the remix.

"I was like, 'OK, so why don't you tell Beyoncé to jump on the remix?'" he recalled. "But I was making a joke ... I wasn't serious."
Rodrigo Varela

"I was like, 'OK, so why don't you tell Beyoncé to jump on the remix?'" he recalled. "But I was making a joke ... I wasn't serious."

Two days later, Beyoncé's team called with the news that she'd agree to lend her vocals to the track, much to Balvin's amazement. "I almost passed out," he said.

"You're talking about one of the biggest pop artists around the world. I'm still in shock," Balvin continued.

@jbalvin / Via instagram.com

And if Beyoncé were ever to perform "Mi Gente," Balvin is positive she'd nail her Spanish lines...

...unlike Bieber, who revealed he didn't know the words to "Despacito" earlier this summer.
LadyGagaVEVO / Via youtube.com

...unlike Bieber, who revealed he didn't know the words to "Despacito" earlier this summer.

"Well, you know. It's not his language. He's a kid. At the end of the day, he's doing whatever a kid will do when they don't remember the lyrics," Balvin said of the controversy around Bieber forgetting his lyrics. "I'm good with that."

But he has no doubt Beyoncé would have her Spanish down pat. "She's the queen ... she knows what she's doing. I don't know who else is going to be more professional than that lady in this business, you know?"

Overall, Balvin was grateful for the opportunity to work with Bey and for the song's positive reception.

@jbalvin / Via Instagram: @jbalvin

"It is a blessing, you know. I'm really grateful. I really feel that the world needs more love and beautiful vibes. That's why we made this song."

