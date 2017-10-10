Apparently, Beyoncé Did The "Mi Gente" Remix Because Of Blue Ivy
"Mi Gente" singer J Balvin jokingly suggested Beyoncé for the remix after learning about Blue Ivy's obsession with the song.
By now, you've likely heard the remix of J Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente," which features the one and only Beyoncé.
As you can see, people were living for it.
ADVERTISEMENT
Turns out, the person we have to thank for this glorious collaboration is none other than Blue Ivy Carter.
Blue was reportedly obsessed with the original "Mi Gente."
ADVERTISEMENT
"I think Beyonce was [going] crazy, with her daughter singing the song all day, every night," Balvin told BuzzFeed News a week after the track debuted.
That's when he jokingly suggested Beyoncé for the remix.
"You're talking about one of the biggest pop artists around the world. I'm still in shock," Balvin continued.
And if Beyoncé were ever to perform "Mi Gente," Balvin is positive she'd nail her Spanish lines...
ADVERTISEMENT
Overall, Balvin was grateful for the opportunity to work with Bey and for the song's positive reception.
"It is a blessing, you know. I'm really grateful. I really feel that the world needs more love and beautiful vibes. That's why we made this song."
-
Susan Cheng is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Susan Cheng at susan.cheng@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.