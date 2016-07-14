Beyonce Is Now An Emmy-Nominated Director

Beyoncé is moving in on that EGOT, with her Emmy nomination today for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. She, in conjunction with Los Angeles director Kahlil Joseph , earned the honor for her work on the critically acclaimed Lemonade , a one-hour special that first aired on HBO featuring music from her sixth album of the same name. When the "visual album" debuted, it was instantly lauded as a masterpiece , praised for its celebration of black womanhood, with videos as striking as the music .

Although Beyoncé has been nominated for an Emmy in the past — first in 2013 for her Super Bowl halftime show, and then in 2015 for her performance in HBO's On the Run Tour special — this marks the first time she has received a directing nod.

Lemonade is also up for Outstanding Variety Special; Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Nonfiction, Event or Award Special; and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Variety Special.

She is the sole woman of color to receive a nomination for directing this year. The seven other female directors to have earned nominations this year are Lesli Linka Glatter, Jill Soloway, Susanne Bier, Beth McCarthy-Miller, Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos, and Liz Garbus.