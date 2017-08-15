BuzzFeed News

OMG, Ali Wong And Randall Park Are Starring In A Netflix Rom-Com

I'm screaming.

By Susan Cheng

Posted on August 15, 2017, at 4:56 p.m. ET

Y'ALL, IT'S REALLY HAPPENING: Fresh Off the Boat's Randall Park and comedian Ali Wong are set to star in a Netflix romantic comedy together.

Tibrina Hobson / AFP / Getty Images
Getty Images

Park and Baby Cobra comedian Wong — who also plays Doris on ABC's American Housewife — wrote the untitled feature project with Michael Golamco. No director has been hired to helm the project yet.

A year ago, Wong told the New Yorker about a rom-com she and Park had envisioned and discussed making for years. Now their dream project is becoming a reality!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

So far, not much has been revealed about the film except that it will follow two childhood friends, who fall in love as adults in "vastly different socioeconomic situations," per Deadline.

ABC
ABC

But if you've heard Wong's poop jokes or seen an episode of Fresh Off the Boat, you know we're in for a real treat.

It's the Asian-American-led rom-com we've all been waiting for, and it will feature a Asian-American leading man — FINALLY.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC
And people are so ready.

E. Alex Jung @e_alexjung

Ally Maki @allymaki

Alex Laughlin @alexlaughs

Nick Q @nwquah

Tobin Low @tobinlow

jes vu @jesthevu

Hopefully, this means we'll get to see Park get his flirt on — and more of these moves.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC
