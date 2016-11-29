Brazil And The World Are Showing Support For The Chapecoense Soccer Team On Social Media
Athletes and fans of all different teams are paying tribute to the soccer club from the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil.
After the tragic crash of the airplane carrying the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense early on Tuesday, social networks filled up with emotional messages in support of the team.
Many different people are expressing a feeling of unity between soccer fans, regardless of what team they support.
One fan wrote that all fans and nationalities are coming together to support the team. "Football is in mourning," he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
To remember that the team's history was inspiring and exciting.
The colors of the team filled people's timelines.
ADVERTISEMENT
And in unexpected places.
Well-known sports personalities and teams from around the world also made statements.
Professionals from the press that were on the flight were also remembered.
Many people wrote the team will leave a legacy for Brazilian soccer.
ADVERTISEMENT
As the team's own Twitter account reminded us: "This is the last picture of our warriors."
This post was translated from Portuguese.
-
Susana Cristalli é redatora do BuzzFeed, em São Paulo.
Contact Susana Cristalli at susana.cristalli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Contact Victor Nascimento at victor.nascimento@buzzfeed.com.