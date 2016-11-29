BuzzFeed News

Brazil And The World Are Showing Support For The Chapecoense Soccer Team On Social Media

Athletes and fans of all different teams are paying tribute to the soccer club from the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil.

By Susana Cristalli and Victor Nascimento

Posted on November 29, 2016, at 3:39 p.m. ET

After the tragic crash of the airplane carrying the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense early on Tuesday, social networks filled up with emotional messages in support of the team.

Nem precisa de legenda... 😭😭😭😭😭 #ForcaChape #ForcaChapeco 💚💚...
Flanáticos @OsFlanaticos_

Nem precisa de legenda... 😭😭😭😭😭 #ForcaChape #ForcaChapeco 💚💚...

Many different people are expressing a feeling of unity between soccer fans, regardless of what team they support.

Não é a Chapecoense. Não é FoxSports. Não é Globo. É a gente, é um pedaço de cada um, é o Brasil, é o futebol, é no… https://t.co/fBkS8jM5Mq
#Forçachape @m_costa16

Não é a Chapecoense. Não é FoxSports. Não é Globo. É a gente, é um pedaço de cada um, é o Brasil, é o futebol, é no… https://t.co/fBkS8jM5Mq

May God comfort you all at this moment of mourning 😢🙏🏾🇧🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Chapecoense #ForcaChapeco #brasil
Didier Drogba @didierdrogba

May God comfort you all at this moment of mourning 😢🙏🏾🇧🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Chapecoense #ForcaChapeco #brasil

One fan wrote that all fans and nationalities are coming together to support the team. "Football is in mourning," he wrote.

Aquí no hay nacionalidades Aquí hay futbolistas Aquí hay fútbol Y el fútbol está de luto. Dios los tenga en su gloria #Chapecoense 🙏🏾⚽️
👽 @CaloBallon

Aquí no hay nacionalidades Aquí hay futbolistas Aquí hay fútbol Y el fútbol está de luto. Dios los tenga en su gloria #Chapecoense 🙏🏾⚽️

Today proves it's more thn just a game! No matter what religion or race, we are all fans of the beautiful game… https://t.co/eL2o7RWjvm
Celtic Uncovered @UncoveredCeltic

Today proves it's more thn just a game! No matter what religion or race, we are all fans of the beautiful game… https://t.co/eL2o7RWjvm

To remember that the team's history was inspiring and exciting.

Chapecoense já era o time do coração de muito brasileiro. Da série D pra série A, foi uma história de muita luta, história LINDA. Eternizou.
Isabela Freitas @IsabelaaFreitas

Chapecoense já era o time do coração de muito brasileiro. Da série D pra série A, foi uma história de muita luta, história LINDA. Eternizou.

The colors of the team filled people's timelines.

Somos o mundo inteiro com vc, @ChapecoenseReal! 😢💚
Na Redonda @FutNaRedonda

Somos o mundo inteiro com vc, @ChapecoenseReal! 😢💚

Every single Brazilian Serie A club has changed its Twitter profile image in honour of Chapecoense...#ForçaChape
BigSport @BigSportGB

Every single Brazilian Serie A club has changed its Twitter profile image in honour of Chapecoense...#ForçaChape

And in unexpected places.

Qualquer tipo de homenagem é válida! #chapecoense #forcachapeco
Dani Costa @NidaTacos

Qualquer tipo de homenagem é válida! #chapecoense #forcachapeco

Well-known sports personalities and teams from around the world also made statements.

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @ChapecoenseReal &amp; all those affected by the tragedy in Colo… https://t.co/pmy6lPX8YE
Manchester United @ManUtd

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @ChapecoenseReal &amp; all those affected by the tragedy in Colo… https://t.co/pmy6lPX8YE

Professionals from the press that were on the flight were also remembered.

Mário Sérgio - o balanço do gênio (1981) https://t.co/V0Ok0RByQ0
Carlos Port @CarlosPort

Mário Sérgio - o balanço do gênio (1981) https://t.co/V0Ok0RByQ0

Journalist and former athlete Mário Sérgio was a commentator on Fox Sports.

Many people wrote the team will leave a legacy for Brazilian soccer.

2009 Série D 2012 Série C 2013 Série B 2014 Série A 2016 Final da Sul Americana Não se cansaram de subir e chegaram ao céu. #ForçaChape
Cenas Lamentáveis @CLamentaveis

2009 Série D 2012 Série C 2013 Série B 2014 Série A 2016 Final da Sul Americana Não se cansaram de subir e chegaram ao céu. #ForçaChape

As the team's own Twitter account reminded us: "This is the last picture of our warriors."

Que essa seja a última imagem dos nosso guerreiros. #ForçaChape
Chapecoense @ChapecoenseReal

Que essa seja a última imagem dos nosso guerreiros. #ForçaChape

This post was translated from Portuguese.

