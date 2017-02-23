Reporters Were Booted From Sean Hannity's CPAC Taping

Reporters were ushered out of the media area at CPAC Wednesday evening before Fox News taped a special CPAC episode.

WASHINGTON — A handful of reporters were ushered out of the press area at CPAC Wednesday afternoon during a taping of Fox News’ Hannity, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Representatives from Fox News asked CPAC organizers to clear the media for the taped late-afternoon kick-off event, which aired during Sean Hannity’s primetime slot, according to one of the people. Some of the reporters present just moved over to the adjacent general admission area at the annual conservative gathering.

One of the people familiar with the matter said that Fox News didn’t want reporters to spoil the event, since it ran on a delay. But Hannity, who has been Donald Trump's most consistent champion on cable TV, also has a scathing opinion of much of the rest of the media.



At the taping, Hannity spoke with counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, who denied a CNN report from Wednesday afternoon that she had been sidelined from TV appearances. Hannity said the CNN report was “another example of fake news.”

A Hannity representative said that this was a private event.