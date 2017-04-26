Jesse Watters Goes On Vacation After Backlash Over Lewd Ivanka Trump Joke

Watters denied it was a sexual remark, but later said he would be taking a vacation. The timing is not ideal for Fox. “So much of the sexual harassment at Fox News is hiding in plain sight, on air,” says attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents accusers of Bill O’Reilly.

After facing major backlash for making a lewd comment about Ivanka Trump on his Fox News show's new primetime slot, Jesse Watters announced at the end of Wednesday's broadcast that he would be taking a previously unannounced vacation.

Watters is the co-host of The Five, which this week assumed the 9 p.m. slot on Fox after Tucker Carlson moved to O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. hour, and on Tuesday night's show he made a comment about Ivanka Trump that was widely criticized. After a clip aired of her giving remarks during a recent trip to Germany, Watters said with a grin, while making a quick hand gesture, that he “really liked how she was speaking into the microphone.”

The moment went viral after being tweeted by journalist Yashar Ali.

Watters’ comment prompted swift backlash across Twitter, but he defended himself. “During the break we were commenting on Ivanka's voice and how it was low and steady and resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else,” Watters said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

The following night at the end of The Five's Wednesday's broadcast, Watters said he would be taking a short vacation. Watters said he was taking the next two days off from The Five as well as the weekend. His Saturday show Watters' World will be covered by Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is his colleague on the Five.

The unexpected leave of absence means he will be missing the final episodes of the first week of The Five's new primetime slot plus his own show.

Fox News is still reeling from the Bill O’Reilly sexual harassment scandal. The company faces lawsuits alleging racial and gender discrimination. Former chief Roger Ailes was ousted months ago in a sexual harassment saga that still hangs over the network.

It’s the kind of week — the first in the post-O’Reilly primetime lineup — where a male Fox News host might want to avoid making what was widely interpreted as a sexualized comment about the president’s daughter.

Some are not buying Watters’ explanation.

“So much of the sexual harassment at Fox News is hiding in plain sight, on air. This overt sexualization of Ivanka Trump — while she is talking about women's empowerment! — is a perfect example of the toxic culture at Fox News,” Lisa Bloom, an attorney who is representing O’Reilly accusers, told BuzzFeed News. “They don't get it. They still don't get it. And so they have to be forced to get it through litigation and public shaming.”