President Trump's Personal Lawyer Sues BuzzFeed Over Dossier Alleging Russian Ties

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on Tuesday filed a defamation lawsuit against BuzzFeed for publishing an unverified report of alleged connections between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

The president’s longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, filed the lawsuit almost exactly one year after the publication of what has become known as the “dossier.”

“It will be proven that I had no involvement in this Russian collusion conspiracy,” Cohen said in an interview with Bloomberg. “My name was included only because of my proximity to the president.”

The complaint names BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith. Reporter Ken Bensinger and editors Miriam Elder and Mark Schoofs, who all shared a byline on BuzzFeed News’ story accompanying the dossier, were also named.

“The dossier is, and continues to be, the subject of active investigations by Congress and intelligence agencies. It was presented to two successive presidents, and has been described in detail by news outlets around the world," BuzzFeed News spokesperson Matt Mittenthal said in a statement. "Its interest to the public is obvious. This is not the first time Trump's personal lawyer has attacked the free press, and we look forward to defending our First Amendment rights in court."