ABC's George Stephanopoulos Has Landed The Big Comey Interview

Stephanopoulos will interview Comey in mid-April ahead of the release of his highly anticipated book.

ABC has landed one of the most sought-after interviews of the year: former FBI director James Comey.

Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in May, will sit down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos in mid-April ahead of the release of his forthcoming book, according to people familiar with the matter.

The book and interview both promise to cover some of the most controversial topics of the past two years, like his exit from the FBI and the decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails days before the 2016 election.

Comey's account, titled A Higher Loyalty, has become one of the most hotly anticipated political books in recent memory. The publisher, Flatiron Books, this month announced it was moving up the publication date from May 1 to April 17 as media attention on the FBI intensified. The market for accounts of the 2016 election has been strong, and Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury proved that there is an intense appetite for books dishing about the Trump administration.

Comey and Stephanopoulos confirmed the interview on Friday morning.

Landing the interview is also a major coup for ABC, since Comey fielded major interest from various TV networks (his testimony this summer on Capitol Hill became a huge media event). According to the people familiar with the matter, no topic is off limits and the extended interview is likely to cover both Comey's career and the recent controversies — ranging from Clinton to Trump to Russia.

The auction for Comey's book, which will cover his career in government, sparked serious interest from publishers, and Flatiron has hinted the book will reveal new information about Comey's interactions with Trump.